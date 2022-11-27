Odell Beckham Jr. escorted off plane heading from Miami to Los Angeles

Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from his flight by police on Sunday over health concerns. Beckham Jr. was scheduled to fly from Miami to Los Angeles before being removed without incident.

A statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department said:

“The flight crew was concerned for a passenger [Mr. Odell Beckham], as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure. Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue. Upon the officers arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused.”

Beckham did get off of the plane once officers arrived. Police said the airplane was evacuated and that Beckham ultimately got off the plane when asked by officers.

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

Beckham responded with a statement from his attorney that said,

“Earlier today, Odell Beckham Jr. boarded a morning flight in Miami without any problems. The flight was delayed after boarding and prior to take off. Mr. Beckham fell asleep with his blanket over his head which is his normal practice for long flights. He was awaken and told that the plane was back at the gate and that he needed to get off the plane because he didn’t put on his seatbelt when asked...The overzealous flight attendant insisted on removing everyone from the plane instead of simply allowing Mr. Beckham to fasten his seatbelt and proceed with the flight. At no time was Mr. Beckham disruptive or combative...The incident was unnecessary. Sleeping on a plane should not be a cause for removal from a flight. If they could wake him pop with the flight returned to the game, then they could have done the same thing to ask him to put on his seatbelt.”

A statement from Daniel Davilier — Odell Beckham Jr’s Attorney: pic.twitter.com/2ofpyHGJ5A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2022

According to earlier reports, OBJ was “coming in and out of consciousness.”

From Miami-Dade Police on Odell Beckham Jr. being removed from a flight this morning: pic.twitter.com/ieD40w4wkv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2022

Beckham Jr. is scheduled to start his free agent tour and begin meeting with teams this week. The Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and New York Giants are the teams that he’s scheduled to visit.

With a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to fall to 3-8, it’s unlikely that OBJ will re-join the Rams after helping them to a Super Bowl last season. According to Jordan Schultz, Sunday’s incident isn’t expected to influence teams on their decision on signing Beckham.