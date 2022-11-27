Rams vs. Chiefs: 4th Quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 20-3 at the end of the third quarter. Bryce Perkins threw a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to close the gap to 10 points.

The Rams started the third quarter on offense, but continued to look like a unit filled with underperformers, second stringers, and third stringers, and so the Rams would punt the ball back to K.C.

The Chiefs, and Patrick Mahomes continued to dice up the Rams defense, and forced their way into the Rams red zone once again. The Chiefs would finally score their second touchdown of the game, and took a 20-3 lead.

Under 7 minutes remained in the third quarter. Realistically the Rams had plenty of time, but at this point, this game looked all but over. However, the game was not over, and so the Rams would have to continue to put their offense on the field.

On this drive, the Rams offense actually did their job, made plays, chewed clock (so we could all go home a little sooner), and found themselves in the K.C. red zone. The Rams will look to find any type of moral victories here.

We go to the fourth quarter. Maybe the Rams can shock the world?

