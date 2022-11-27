Rams vs. Chiefs: 3rd Quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 13-3 at halftime.

The Rams kicked off the second quarter by scoring a field goal to cut the Chiefs lead down to four, but they still trailed by a score of 7-3.

With the ball in Patrick Mahomes’s hand again, the Chiefs predictably marched down into the Rams red zone. The Rams defense was able to hold K.C. to a field goal, but the score was now 10-3.

The Rams offense continued to try and keep this a game, but were forced to punt. Sean McVay made a gusty call to fake the punt on fourth down, and the Rams converted! Unfortunately, the LA offense and offensive line continued to underwhelm, forcing the Rams to punt for real.

Kanas City had the ball on their own 4 yard line, but with about 3 minutes remaining in the quarter, had plenty of time to extend their lead. The Chiefs again drove into the red zone, but the Rams defense again forced a K.C. field goal, giving them a 13-3 lead.

Whether it’s penalties, missed assignments, or just being outplayed, the Rams have looked like the lesser team. This was too be expected, but as a Rams fan, it still hurts to watch.

Maybe the Rams can come out of the break fired up.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!