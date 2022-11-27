Rams vs. Seahawks opening odds: L.A. is poised to upset Geno Smith

The Los Angeles Rams return to SoFi Stadium to take on the surprising Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, and the Rams are 4.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook’s opening odds.

Despite being 3-8, Sean McVay has owned Pete Carroll and LA took both meetings last season en route to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

It has been a struggle for the Rams in 2022 as they’ve been offensively inept all season. In Week 12, Matthew Stafford sat out his second game of the year and Bryce Perkins was inserted into the lineup. The outcome was about as you’d expect from a player making his first NFL start. Perkins threw for only 100 yards and had two brutal picks in the fourth quarter.

While the offense was off their game for the umpteenth time, the defense decided to step up following two poor showings. LA’s unit limited the bleeding all they could against Patrick Mahomes and a dangerous Chiefs offense.

Chiefs didn't score TDs on 12 of their 43 red zone trips this season.



Today, they didn't score a TD on 5 of their 6.



Rams defense did its job. — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) November 28, 2022

The Seahawks must be quite envious of the Rams for having anything that resembles a defense. Seattle lost a high-scoring 40-34 overtime matchup to the Las Vegas Raiders. They gave up 576 yards to the Raiders, the third-most in franchise history. They simply couldn’t stop Josh Jacobs to save their lives. Jacobs had 303 total yards and scored on this spectacular 86-yard run to seal the win:

Funny how Josh finally decides to play well after he’s off my fantasy team. Anywho, Geno Smith is still turning heads this season as he had another great performance despite the loss. Smith completed 27-of-37 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been making everyone in the Emerald City forget that slacker he replaced. If there’s anything the Rams should take note of before Sunday, it’s to ease off the Cover 3 on defense.

Geno Smith completed 12 of 14 passes for 176 yards & 2 TD against Cover 3 in Week 12 (+17.9% CPOE).



Smith leads the NFL in yards (1,082) and CPOE (+10.2%) against Cover 3 this season.#LVvsSEA | #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/SljRfpGYr9 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 28, 2022

Who do you trust more this week? Can the Seahawks defense rebound against a troubled Rams offense? Will the Rams somehow find a spark and upset Seattle at home? I’m not betting on that to happen as I see LA struggling on their way to their six-consecutive loss, marking the first losing season in the Sean McVay era.

I pick the Rams to go under the spread in a low-scoring affair and the Seahawks to eek out a low-scoring affair to set them back on the playoff path. Who are you betting on in Week 13? Let’s discuss in the comments!