Rams-Chiefs injury report: Who becomes L.A.’s number one with Allen Robinson out?

The hits won’t stop coming.

The Los Angeles Rams should hold the title for “Most Decimated Super Bowl Champion Offense of All-Time” by the end of the season. Not only are the Rams down to their fourth or fifth left tackle, missing Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, and cycling through interior offensive linemen all year, but disappointing free agent signee Allen Robinson is expected to miss Week 12’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs too.

Where do the Rams turn next?

#Rams WR Allen Robinson, dealing with a foot injury, is not likely to play today vs. the #Chiefs, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2022

With Bryce Perkins expected to start at quarterback, Sean McVay is likely to build the L.A. offense around a dual threat rushing attack anyhow. But the top two receivers on the Rams roster are now out and that should open up opportunities for young players who have yet to breakout in the NFL.

Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, Lance McCutcheon, Brandon Powell, and Jacob Harris could all be active against the Chiefs.

What would be wrong with McCutcheon finally getting his opportunity this season after dominating preseason defenses? Especially with Perkins as the quarterback, the two should have shared a lot of time together in training camp given their places on the depth chart at the time. Now Perkins is being counted on to stop L.A.’s slide, against arguably the best team in the NFL, and there’s little standing in McCutcheon’s way except maybe McVay’s decision making.

Lance McCutcheon is +1500 to catch a TD pass today. Throwing some $$ on that? — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) November 27, 2022

Jefferson is the most experienced on the roster, Skowronek was getting the most playing time this season, and Atwell was the only player who had an exciting play in Week 11.

It seems unlikely that anyone on the Rams will finish with a good fantasy performance in Week 12, but perhaps they can come together as an offense for the first time all season and have an efficient day. At least compared to the previous 10 games.

For Robinson, it’s a matter of how much money the Rams are willing to sacrifice for him next year—either as a member of the team OR as a player that they’re ready to move on from after only one season. Robinson has caught 33 of 52 targets for 339 yards and three touchdowns. He’s been one of the worst free agent signings of 2022, but to his credit, little else has gone right for L.A. either.