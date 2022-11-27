Los Angeles Rams vs Kansas City Chiefs, Week 12: Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams (3-7) travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) for America’s Game of the Week at 1:25pm PT. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the point total at 41.5, and the Rams at -15.5 points!

The Chiefs looks poised to make a deep playoff run or at the very least, make the playoffs. The Rams look as lost as their record indicates. Hopefully the Rams can find some young gems for next year, and try to find some silver linings so that this season is not a total loss.

It’s the NFL, so there’s always storylines to watch, even if it’s blowout! Aaron Donald will try to lead his battered team. Chris Jones, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes and more should cause plenty of problems for the Rams. If the Rams can find a way to win, it’d most likely be their biggest win of the season. Don’t hold your breath Rams fans.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!