Random Ramsdom: We may have seen the last of Stafford this season

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Could Miss Rest of Season, per Report (SportsIllustrated)

“Two reports differ as to whether the Rams expect Stafford to play again this year. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Rams are “uncertain” if Stafford will play again in 2022, and the decision may come down to how Los Angeles plays without the quarterback. Meantime, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Los Angeles is optimistic Stafford will be able return this season and does not plan to shut him down for the year.

Stafford was forced to leave last week’s game against the Saints after a hit to the head, and he was diagnosed with a neck injury and entered concussion protocol for the second time this season. Both Rapoport and Schefter reported that Stafford may not have been diagnosed with a concussion even if he is in protocol. Additionally, the NFLPA is monitoring the situation to make sure Stafford’s injury is handled properly.”

Rams WR Allen Robinson (foot) unlikely to play vs. Chiefs (RamsWire)

“Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford probably won’t be the only two playmakers out for the Los Angeles Rams today against the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen Robinson, who is questionable with a foot injury, is unlikely to play, according to Ian Rapoport.

That would leave the Rams without their top two receivers against the Chiefs. Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, Brandon Powell and Lance McCutcheon would be the Rams’ primary receivers with Kupp and Robinson out.”

Today’s #Rams WR Depth Chart:



1. Van Jefferson

2. Ben Skowronek

3. Tutu Atwell

4. Brandon Powell

5. Lance McCutcheon

6. Jacob Harris



No Cooper Kupp or Allen Robinson — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) November 27, 2022

Rams make 5 roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Chiefs (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams made a handful of roster moves before Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, filling out the team to help replace some of the players who have gone down with injuries.

The team announced Saturday that A.J. Arcuri and Ronnie Rivers have both been signed to the active roster. They had previously been on the practice squad but will now be part of the 53-man roster. The Rams also elevated Roger Carter and Jeremiah Kolone from the practice squad.”

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Chiefs (TheRams.com)

“Opposing quarterbacks are avoiding the Rams’ pass rush by getting the ball out quickly, and Mahomes will surely be no different this week.

Given the speed and yards-after-catch ability of the Chiefs’ offensive skill players, that places increased importance on the Rams’ linebackers and defensive backs minimizing missed tackles.

Yes, Los Angeles’ defense is already designed to do that, but it has allowed some uncharacteristic and untimely ones over the last couple of weeks.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is set to return from a concussion this week and tight end Travis Kelce is coming off a big game – two players who are very capable of generating those kinds of big plays with Mahomes in the passing game.

No matter who starts at quarterback on Sunday for the Rams, the goal remains the same: Take care of the football, and protect the passer.

The Chiefs have the ninth-highest pass rush win rate in the NFL entering Week 12, according to ESPN analytics, with defensive tackle Chris Jones ranked No. 2 at his position with a 24 percent pass rush win rate. However, Kansas City is tied with the Broncos, Buccaneers and Panthers for the sixth-fewest takeaways generated with 10.”