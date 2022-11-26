Rams-Chiefs: L.A. activates 2 players from practice squad ahead of Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams have walked a difficult road this season when it comes to injuries and that has stretched from the offensive line to the quarterback position to the reigning Offensive Player of the Year. It comes as no surprise that Sean McVay needs reinforcements before the 3-7 Rams play the 8-2 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and Los Angeles activated two players from the practice squad before the game.

Tight end Roger Carter, Jr. has been activated and could make his NFL debut, while offensive lineman Jeremiah Kolone is back on the game day roster for the first time since Week 6.

Among the players activated or elevated tomorrow: Trevor Penning, DeSean Jackson, Nathan Peterman and Max Mitchell. The wire pic.twitter.com/4RLKBH30Kx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2022

Kolone helped fill-in the interior of the offensive line by playing in three weeks from Week 4 to Week 6, starting against the Cowboys and Panthers. The 28-year-old “rookie” could make his sixth appearance of the season.

Roger Carter Jr. has never played in a regular season NFL game. The undrafted free agent out of Georgia State is 6’2, 250 lbs, and he caught 71 passes for 942 yards and nine touchdowns over three seasons in the Sun Belt Conference.