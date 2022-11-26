Rams could shock the world by taking down Chiefs

The Los Angeles Rams have almost nothing to lose when they face the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. On the flip side, they stand to gain important momentum heading into the 2023 season if they can remain competitive and find building blocks for the next contending roster.

Patrick Mahomes and his arsenal of unique offensive weapons will stress the Rams defense in almost every way. Can Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey put in star performances and throw KC off their game?

Things have certainly changed since these teams put together one of the best regular season games in NFL history back in 2018. Both teams scored over 50 points while Jared Goff and the Rams came out on top en route to the Super Bowl (where they definitely did not score 50 points).

This was one of the most highly anticipated matchups heading into the 2022 season, but the stakes have changed. Rams vs. Chiefs will be broadcast to almost the entire football watching nation - and it’s an opportunity for Bryce Perkins to shine in the spotlight.

Can he create magic with his legs and prove capable with his arm? His threat as a runner opened up room for Kyren Williams and Cam Akers in the traditional running game a week ago against the New Orleans Saints, and the Rams will need to be productive on the ground to stay in this game.

Blaine Grisak & JB Scott are back with Last Minute Thoughts:

Positive takeaways from last week’s loss in New Orleans

What did we make of Bryce Perkins’ first meaningful NFL action?

Rams moved on from Darrell Henderson & Justin Hollins this week

Is it also time for Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp to cede playing time?

LA is finding its groove on the ground. Cam Akers & Kyren Williams work complementary.

Rams defense must pressure Patrick Mahomes and force turnovers

Chiefs deep receiving corps will stress young LA secondary

Bold stat predictions

Building momentum into 2023

