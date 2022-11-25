Random Ramsdom: If Wolford is healthy, will Perkins still start?

Rams’ John Wolford: Listed as full on practice estimate (CBSSports)

“Wolford (neck) was listed as a full participant on Thursday’s estimate practice report, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The Rams held a jog-through Thursday, so Wolford may have been able to handle every rep in what likely was a scaled-back session. With coach Sean McVay already ruling out Matthew Stafford (concussion/neck) for Sunday’s contest at Kansas City, Bryce Perkins is slated to handle the majority of the first-team reps Wednesday through Friday. It stands to wonder if Wolford can enter the mix as a starting option for Week 12, but Perkins seems like the better bet to be L.A.’s No. 1 signal-caller this weekend.”

Rams injury report: Tyler Higbee, Allen Robinson banged up ahead of Week 12 (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams’ injury report for Week 12 has a few new names listed on it following their loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Tyler Higbee and Allen Robinson both popped up on the report Wednesday as the Rams begin their prep for the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

Higbee has some knee swelling, Sean McVay said, while Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury. Brian Allen, who missed Week 11, remains sidelined by a thumb issue. Ty Nsekhe was held out of practice but McVay said there’s a chance he could still play Sunday.”

Windy day in Thousand Oaks today. Rams had a scheduled walk-through this morning. Injury report: pic.twitter.com/f2GpVb3no9 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 24, 2022

Opposing View: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid not looking past Rams’ record (TheRams.com)

“They’ve had change to the team, and then injuries,” Reid told Kansas City reporters Wednesday. “Those things happen, and that’s not something they planned on happening, right? That’s kind of where I see where they’re at.”

Reid’s observation has certainly been the dominant storyline of Los Angeles’ season so far, especially on offense. Entering Week 12, starting quarterback Matthew Stafford will not play, wide receiver Cooper Kupp remains on Injured Reserve – oh, and they’ve gone through three different starting left tackles, four different starting left guards, three different starting centers, and four different starting right guards. Captain Rob Havenstein has been the lone constant at right tackle the entire season.”

The #Rams are so banged up that FOX only put Patrick Mahomes on their promo for Sunday's Rams-Chiefs game.



Not even mentioning their opponent. pic.twitter.com/euMVNaEF7u — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2022

4 key matchups to watch in Rams vs. Chiefs on Sunday (RamsWire)

“This is very much a mismatch that favors the Chiefs. Heavily. Kelce is arguably the best tight end in the game and Rapp has had some struggles in coverage. If the Chiefs find ways to match up these two players one-on-one, it’s going to be tough for the Rams to slow Kelce down. He’s an excellent route runner and he has such good chemistry with Patrick Mahomes that he knows exactly where to be when the play breaks down.

With Tyreek Hill out of the equation, the Rams have to focus the majority of their attention on stopping Kelce. He destroyed the Chargers last week with three touchdowns and 115 yards receiving.”