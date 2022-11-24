Week 12 Picks: Will Bryce Perkins and the Rams shock the NFL as 15.5-point underdogs?

The homestretch of the NFL season is upon us, with Week 12 likely marking an official end to a handful of teams’ playoff hopes.

The Los Angeles Rams head back to Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been on an absolute tear all season long, while L.A. hasn’t been able to channel any of the magic that helped guide them to a Super Bowl victory last season. Matthew Stafford has been ruled out, leaving Bryce Perkins or John Wolford to try and keep pace at Arrowhead.

K.C. is expected to win big in this one, with the Chiefs being 15.5-point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s the biggest spread of the week. When you combine Kansas City’s ability to light up to the scoreboard with L.A.’s inability to produce anything on offense and the almost certainty of having to play from behind for a large portion of the game with a backup quarterback, this is shaping up to be one of the most one-sided games of the season.

The Cincinnati Bengals travel south for a Divisional Round rematch against the Tennessee Titans. Joe Mixon may miss Week 12 with a concussion but Joe Burrow said this week he expects Ja’Marr Chase to return to action against the Titans. Derrick Henry looks to stay hot against a Cincinnati defense that is near the middle of the pack against the run.

Both teams have been exceptional against the spread, combining to go 15-5 in that department, but with Cincinnati being a 2.5-point road favorite, this one is a coin toss. One edge may lie with the Titans who are 3-1 at home, while the Bengals are just 3-3 on the road. Call your shot and place your bets on this contest and all of the other Week 12 games on Tallysight. Good luck and Happy Thanksgiving!