Thanksgiving brings with it three betting opportunities and plenty of scoring

The Detroit Lions host the Buffalo Bills in the first of three Thanksgiving games. This will be the Bills second game at Ford Field in as many weeks, after the team was forced to play Week 11 in Detroit due to last week’s winter storm. This is going to be a high scoring game and DraftKings Sportsbook confirms that thought process, tagging this meeting with a 54.5-point over/under, the highest of the week.

An NFC East rivalry is renewed as the 10-point home favorite Dallas Cowboys, fresh off embarrassing the Minnesota Vikings, take their annual spot on Thanksgiving, hosting the New York Giants. Saquon Barkley has returned to the form that made him one of the best running backs in the game, but the Dallas defense has been a force all season long. Barkley generated 126 total yards and one touchdown in their first meeting (a 23-16 Giants loss), but will need to do even more if Big Blue is to avoid losing to the Cowboys for the second time this season.

The aforementioned Vikings will try to get back on track against the New England Patriots in the Thanksgiving nightcap. The Patriots defense continued the trend of locking down the New York Jets, holding them to just three points last week. Bill Belichick and Co. will have a much tougher task in Week 12, trying to limit Justin Jefferson and Vikings offense looking to bounce back in Minnesota. The Patriots have done well against the spread this season, covering six times this season, but I’m not convinced they will do so today against the Vikings, who are 2.5-point favorites.