Rams need to give Lance McCutcheon a chance now more than ever

If there was an MVP award given to preseason superstars, it would’ve been given to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.

The undrafted pass catcher out of Montana State made the NFL pay, Mossing defenders in his wake by snagging 15 passes for 259 yards, an average of 17.2 yards per catch.

Lance McCutcheon this preseason:

5 receptions, 87 yards, 2 TD

5 receptions, 96 yards

5 receptions, 76 yards

Targeted 20x



— Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) August 28, 2022

He appeared to be a diamond in the rough discovered by Les Snead. So what has Mr. Preseason MVP done in the regular season since his debut?

Absolutely nothing. Zip. Zilch. Nada.

McCutcheon has only been active in four games, mainly relegated to special teams duty. He has played a grand total of 14 offensive snaps. That is simply offensive, especially considering his lack of usage when Cooper Kupp left Week 10’s game against the Cardinals.

Rams pass routes after Cooper Kupp left injured:



Ben Skowronek - 16 (8 slot)

Allen Robinson - 15 (8)

Van Jefferson - 14 (3)

Brandon Powell - 2 (1)

Lance McCutcheon - 1 (0) — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) November 15, 2022

His snap count didn’t exactly get any higher in last Sunday’s loss in New Orleans.

Darrell Henderson Jr. only played 4 snaps yesterday despite no injury being reported.



The Rams also went 6 deep at WR with Cooper Kupp out. Lance McCutcheon played 10 snaps, three more than Tutu Atwell https://t.co/UqRhoyvPJI — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) November 21, 2022

McVay’s management of the wide receivers since Kupp went on IR has been curious and quite agonizing. I understand wanting to break the young guys in a little at a time. The problem is that it’s WEEK 12! This should’ve been happening all throughout the season, not when crap hits the fan.

Even then, a player like Tutu Atwell deserves more snaps given his explosive speed deep downfield. Why hasn’t he been granted a larger role in this offense? Again, I have zero clue how to answer that. Most of what Sean McVay has done with the offense this season has defied all logic.

For whatever reason, Lance McCutcheon hasn’t seen the field as much as fans would like. Rams faithful wants to see whether his preseason success will translate to the field once the games turn meaningful. I will say with Matthew Stafford out, now is the perfect time to see what the rookie has in store.

It was announced today that backup quarterback Bryce Perkins was expected to get first-team reps due to Stafford again being in concussion protocol. Perkins was QB1 for a good chunk of the preseason and frequently connected with McCutcheon on deep throws. Based on that chemistry alone, should’ve that be enough reason to see whether it translates?

I hope that McVay didn’t forget about the undrafted rookie. Yes it was only preseason but with nothing to lose at this point, shouldn’t the kid get the chance he’s been longing for? In a forgettable campaign, who wouldn’t want to see him go all McClutcheon on opposing defenses? LA needs something to be thankful for in such a painful year after all.