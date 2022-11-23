Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins expected to get first-team reps

For the second time in three weeks, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol. With injuries to Stafford and John Wolford, Bryce Perkins is expected to get the first-team reps this week as the Rams prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Rams are expected to give Perkins first-team reps this week, paving the way for a potential start. It would be the first start for Perkins who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia.

The Rams used Perkins sparingly two weeks ago against the Arizona Cardinals, playing Perkins primarily in running packages. When Stafford left the game last week against the New Orleans Saints, Perkins threw his first passes in a NFL regular season game.

Perkins went 5-for-10 for 64 yards with an EPA per dropback of -0.092. The Rams backup quarterback led two field goal drives in the second half. He also added five carries for 39 yards on the ground with his legs.

If Perkins does get the start, the Rams will get a first-hand look at what he brings to the table. We’ll also be able to see what McVay’s offense looks like with a mobile quarterback. Perkins’ mobility could help the Rams’ struggling run game as it will give them a numbers advantage.

Perkins has been on the roster each of the last two years, but all of his snaps have come in the preseason. This will give the Rams a chance to see if he’s someone worth keeping around as a backup moving forward.