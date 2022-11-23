Rams add QB, C to practice squad

With Matthew Stafford’s status for Week 12 and the remainder of the season in doubt after potentially suffering his second concussion in a matter of three weeks, the Los Angeles Rams are adding reinforcements at the quarterback position.

The team announced they are signing Case Cookus to the practice squad. Cookus played college football at Northern Arizona where he threw for over 3,000 passing yards in three individual seasons. He also crossed the 30-TD mark twice in his college career.

Cookus entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2020. He did not make a roster or practice squad in 2020 and didn’t get a shot in training camp or the preseason during 2021. He was drafted into the USFL this past February in the 12th round by the Philadelphia Stars, where he started two games and passes for 355 yards, 3 TD’s, and an interception. He also had 5 rushes for 43 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed to Practice Squad QB Case Cookus

• Signed Practice Squad Veteran C Cole Toner — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 23, 2022

Bryce Perkins, who entered 2022 as the third-string QB, played in relief of Stafford last week versus the New Orleans Saints - he completed 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards and added 39 yards on 5 rushing attempts.

John Wolford is typically the team’s primary backup, but a lingering neck injury kept him out of the lineup against the Saints. With Stafford out during his first stint in the concussion protocol during Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, Wolford got the starting nod but woefully underperformed.

If Stafford is unable to play this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s up in the air whether Wolford or Perkins would be the starting quarterback.