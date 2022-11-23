Week 12 QB Power Rankings: Can the Rams win with Bryce Perkins?

The Los Angeles Rams could shut Matthew Stafford down for the rest of the season after he entered the concussion protocol for the second time in three weeks. With John Wolford hurt with a neck injury, this leaves Bryce Perkins as the potential starter going forward. Perkins has been the third-string quarterback for much of the last two years, but will get a chance to show that he’s good enough to be a backup.

Can the Rams win with Perkins? Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be a tall task, but Perkins’ mobility will give the Rams offense extra numbers in the run game which could help.

Here are my QB Power Rankings heading into Week 12.

Tier 1

1. Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins (Last Week: 1)

The Dolphins were on a bye last week, but if Tua remains healthy, the Dolphins will be a huge threat down the stretch. Tua is playing like the best quarterback in the NFL. It might not be as flashy as Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, but he gets the job done. Tua is getting the Jared Goff treatment, being labeled as a system quarterback, but that does a huge disservice to how the Dolphins quarterback is currently playing.

2. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs (Last Week: 2)

Mahomes is playing at an elite level and is likely the current front-runner for MVP. With a win on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs likely have the AFC West all locked up. Over the last three weeks, Mahomes leads the NFL in completions, passing yards, and touchdowns.

3. Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks (Last Week: 3)

The Seahawks were on a bye week last week and with seven weeks to play, we’re going to find out a lot about Geno Smith. The Seahawks are tied with the 49ers for first place in the NFC West. Can Smith continue to play at a high level and steal the division title after everyone wrote him off?

4. Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 4)

It might not have been Jalen Hurts’ best day on Sunday against the Colts. However, he found a way to get the job done. Hurts led the Eagles down the field with under two-minutes to play and scored the game-winning touchdown.

Jalen Hurts made a number of impressive throws in the dropback pass game as well on Sunday



✅ Layered firm touch throws

✅ Anticipation outside the numbers

✅ Red Zone decisiveness

✅ Climb, Escape, Distribute vs Pressure#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/DcKo6uhisP — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) November 21, 2022

5. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills (Last Week: 5)

For the first time in four weeks, Josh Allen went a full game without turning the ball over. It was pretty clear that was at the forefront of his mind as Allen was a less decisive. It was enough to beat the Browns on Sunday, but the Bills need Allen to not play scared come December.

6. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals (Last Week: 7)

Burrow has typically struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers and that was no different in the first half on the road. However, Burrow turned it around and finished with 355 yards and four touchdowns. His offensive line held up against the Steelers pass rush and Burrow took advantage.

No one is even close



Joe Burrow when his O-line wins

(last 2 seasons):



72% Comp pct (1st in NFL)

9.4 Yds/att (1st)

41% 1st downs/att (1st)

114.4 Pass rtg (1st) @PaulHembo — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 21, 2022

7. Jimmy Garoppolo - San Francisco 49ers (Last Week: 9)

There aren’t many quarterbacks playing better than Jimmy Garoppolo this season. He’s taking care of the football as Garoppolo has gone back-to-back games without a turnover-worthy play for the first time since the beginning of the 2020 season. Garoppolo threw for four touchdowns in Mexico City against the Arizona Cardinals and has the 49ers in a great position down the stretch.

8. Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last Week: 8)

The 2022 season hasn’t been perfect for the Buccaneers by any means, however, Brady and the offense started to hit their stride heading into the bye week. At 5-5, they’ll try to catch fire much like they did at the end of 2020 on their way to the Super Bowl.

Tier 2

9. Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 13)

Prescott played one of the best games of his career on Sunday on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. He completed 88 percent of his passes and the Cowboys look like prime contenders in the NFC. The question is whether or not they can continue this level heading into the back-half of the schedule.

This tricky coverage has fooled some of the league’s best quarterbacks but Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard destroyed it on Sunday, scoring a 68-yard TD. pic.twitter.com/dfJUiPS0SB — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 23, 2022

10. Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens (Last Week: 6)

There are going to be questions about the Ravens and how far Lamar Jackson can take them in the postseason. When the Ravens offense needs to drop back and pass, can Jackson get it done?

Lamar Jackson is wild man. Sneaky jump throw into a second window. Blitz closing in. pic.twitter.com/0H9s6oQ0VW — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) November 23, 2022

11. Jared Goff - Detroit Lions (Last Week: 12)

Goff wasn’t special against the New York Giants on Sunday, but he threw for 165 yards and, most importantly, didn’t turn the ball over. The Lions have won three straight games as they sit at 4-6 and in the middle of the NFC playoff hunt.

12. Derek Carr - Las Vegas Raiders (Last Week: 19)

The Raiders have been on the wrong side of several one-score games this season, but that wasn’t the case on Sunday. Carr connected with Davante Adams in overtime to beat the Denver Broncos.

DEREK CARR ➡️ DAVANTE ADAMS FOR THE OT WIN



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/QoVuTF7ts2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 21, 2022

13. Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers (Last Week: 14)

Herbert led the Chargers down the field to take the lead with under two-minutes left, but it was still too much time for Mahomes. Herbert’s talent is unquestionable. His opening touchdown to Josh Palmer was a special throw. However, the Chargers offense was unable to move the ball and extend their lead. For now, he remains in the second-tier.

14. Ryan Tannehill - Tennessee Titans (Last Week: 20)

Tannehill played well last week against the Green Bay Packers. He threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns as the Titans got the win. Tannehill hasn’t been special this season, but he’ll have a chance to prove he belongs here this week against the Bengals.

15. Daniel Jones - New York Giants (Last Week: 11)

Jones has put the Giants in quite the predicament. They’re ahead of schedule, but still don’t know if Jones is the long-term answer. Against a struggling Lions defense, Jones threw two interceptions. Is this someone the Giants can continue building around?

16. Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars (Last Week: 16)

The Jaguars are coming off of a bye. We’ll see if we get a more consistent Trevor Lawrence down the stretch.

Tier 3

17. Jacoby Brissett - Cleveland Browns (Last Week: 19)

18. Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers (Last Week: 15)

19. Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings (Last Week: 10)

20. Andy Dalton - New Orleans Saints (Last Week: 29)

21. Marcus Mariota - Atlanta Falcons (Last Week: 23)

22. Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals (Last Week: 22)

23. Matt Ryan - Indianapolis Colts (Last Week: 24)

24. Taylor Heinicke - Washington Commanders (Last Week: 26)

The Vikings only scored three points against the Dallas Cowboys and Cousins didn’t look very good for most of the game. While the Vikings are 8-2, they’ll only go as far as Cousins takes them. He’s now played below average against the Eagles and Cowboys who are two large contenders in the NFC.

Tier 4

25. Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh Steelers (Last Week: 25)

26. Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos (Last Week: 26)

27. Mac Jones - New England Patriots (Last Week: 30)

28: Davis Mills - Houston Texans (Last Week: 31)

29. Baker Mayfield - Carolina Panthers (Last Week: 32)

30. Mike White - New York Jets (Last Week: NR)

31. Trevor Siemian - Chicago Bears (Last Week: NR)

32. Bryce Perkins - Los Angeles Rams (Last Week: NR)

The Rams will likely be rolling with Perkins with Matthew Stafford out. He’s been the third-string quarterback over the last two years, but could get a chance to start. Perkins adds another dimension with his legs, but for the Rams to win with Perkins, he’ll need to show development as a passer. This is Perkins’ opportunity to show that he deserves to be a backup quarterback.