Random Ramsdom: NFLPA may get involved in Stafford situation

Matthew Stafford Concussion: NFLPA Investigating Rams QB’s Status (SportsIllustrated)

“The NFLPA is “monitoring” how the team handles Stafford this week, according to ProFootballTalk. In general, both the league and the union have been more judicious regard to the handling of concussions after Tua Tagovailoa’s injury earlier this year.

Stafford was put into concussion protocol the first time this year on Nov. 9, which resulted in him missing last week’s game against the Cardinals. The quarterback returned yesterday in New Orleans, but left in the third quarter after a hit to the head. He has not officially been placed back in concussion protocol, according to the Rams.”

Sean McVay gives the latest on QB Matthew Stafford & breaks down the Rams-Saints matchup | The Coach McVay Show Ep. 24 (TheRams.com)

“On the latest episode of The Coach McVay Show, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay breaks down the Rams matchup against the New Orleans Saints and details some of the positive takeaways from Sunday’s Week 11 matchup. McVay also gives updates on quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe as the Rams look ahead to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12.”

Darrell Henderson Jr. was limited vs. Saints after feeling ‘a little something in his knee’ (RamsWire)

“Darrell Henderson Jr. got the start at running back for the Rams against the Saints on Sunday and carried the ball twice on the opening drive. Then, he didn’t touch the ball again.

Henderson was limited to two carries and four total snaps played, giving way to Cam Akers and Kyren Williams as the lead backs. It was a questionable decision from Sean McVay considering Henderson started and gained 9 yards on two touches, with no injury being reported.”

Ty Nsekhe’s ankle sounds like it’s day to day, at least for now. Sean McVay indicated A’Shawn Robinson’s knee is less optimistic. Also, Darrell Henderson felt something in his knee pregame and that played a part in limiting snaps. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 21, 2022

Sean McVay shares injury updates on A’Shawn Robinson and Ty Nsekhe (RamsWire)

“A’Shawn Robinson and Ty Nsekhe both went down with injuries during Sunday’s game against the Saints and were unable to return. Robinson injured his knee and Nsekhe hurt his ankle, leaving the Rams without two starters on each line.

On Monday, Sean McVay shared updates on Robinson and Nsekhe. Robinson’s knee injury seems like the more severe of the two, with McVay saying it “doesn’t look good.” He didn’t say how long he could be out, however.”

3 takeaways following LA Rams’ disappointing loss to Saints (RamblinFan)

“Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) made his return Sunday against the Saints, and boy was he on his game. Stafford came in without his top target in Rams WR Cooper Kupp, but was still incredibly efficient. He spread the ball out to seven different receivers, clearly feeling comfortable in the pocket. The Rams’ 10th offensive line combination in as many games did a good job of keeping him upright for most of the first half, allowing Stafford to go through his progressions.

The Rams were running the ball efficiently, allowing Stafford to be more effective at play action. In the first quarter, Matthew Stafford unleashed a beautiful play-action deep ball down the left sideline to Rams second-year WR Tutu Atwell, who brought it in for a 62-yard score.”