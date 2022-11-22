 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Rams losing streak extends to four games

Rams lose fourth straight for first time under Coach Sean McVay

By Steven Ridings
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles fell 27-20 on the road to the New Orleans Saints, extending their losing streak to four games, their longest such streak in the Sean McVay era. Injuries plagued LA yet again as they lost quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion), Ty Nseckhe (ankle), and A’Shawn Robinson (knee). As the injuries continue to pile up, the Rams first round pick (Detroit owns) is closer to be a top-5 pick. Are the LA Rams likely to finish in the bottom five of the NFL? Here are the Week 12 power rankings.

Week 12 NFL Power Rankings

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (Change: N/A)

Patrick Mahomes is MVP and it isn’t close. Mahomes owns the AFC West his Chiefs are set to win the division and claim the AFC’s #1 seed.

Result: Won 30-27 @ Chargers

2. Philadelphia Eagles (Change: N/A)

The Eagles look vulnerable after being defeated by a .500 Washington team and then narrowly escaping defeat from a sub-.500 Colts squad. The run defense is still average at best. Despite the signing of Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, Philadelphia might not be able to survive January against balanced offenses like Dallas and San Francisco. Jalen Hurts will have to carry the team.

Result: Won 17-16 @ Colts

3. San Francisco 49ers (Change: +1)

The 49ers steamrolled Arizona. The division is down to either SF and SEA. I give Shanahan’s team the upper hand with a better defense, more experience, and playmakers in Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle.

Result: Won 38-10 @ Cardinals

4. Tennessee Titans (Change: +2)

Mike Vrabel’s Titans are playing good football and recently pushed the Chiefs to the brink in overtime. Tennessee is the one team in the NFL that looks average on paper but plays hard for 60 minutes.

Result: Won 27-17 @ Packers

5. Dallas Cowboys (Change: +4)

Wow. The statement win of the weekend. While King Henry is the best running back in the NFL, Tony Pollard might be the second best based on youth, rushing ability, and pass catching ability. As for the defense, the pass rush and front seven is loaded.

Result: Won 40-3 @ Vikings

6. Baltimore Ravens (Change: +1)

Result: Won 13-3 vs. Panthers

7. Minnesota Vikings (Change: -4)

Result: Loss 40-3 vs. Cowboys

8. Miami Dolphins (Change: N/A)

Result: Bye Week

9. Buffalo Bills (Change: -4)

Result: Won 31-23 vs. Browns [game in Detroit]

10. Cincinnati Bengals (Change: +1)

Result: Won 37-30 @ Steelers

11. New England Patriots (Change: +4)

The AFC East is turning into quiet the race. A path exists for all four teams to make it to the playoffs. As for New England, they won with 0:05 left and find themselves currently as the AFC’s 6th seed.

Result: Won 10-3 vs. Jets

12. New York Jets (Change: -2)

Result: Loss 10-3 @ Patriots

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Change: N/A)

Result: Bye Week

14. Seattle Seahawks (Change: N/A)

Result: Bye Week

15. New York Giants (Change: -3)

Result: Loss 31-18 vs. Lions

16. Washington Commanders (Change: N/A)

Result: Won 23-10 @ Texans

17. Atlanta Falcons (Change: +6)

Result: Won 27-24 vs. Bears

18. Green Bay Packers (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 27-17 vs. Titans

19. Arizona Cardinals (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 38-10 vs. 49ers

20. Los Angeles Chargers (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 30-27 vs. Chiefs

21. Detroit Lions (Change: +3)

Result: Won 31-18 @ Giants

22. Chicago Bears (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 27-24 @ Falcons

23. Indianapolis Colts (Change: -3)

Result: Loss 17-16 vs. Eagles

24. New Orleans Saints (Change: +6)

Result: Won 27-20 vs. Rams

25. Los Angeles Rams (Change: -3)

The L.A. Rams continue to free fall in November. It’s the first four game losing streak under Sean McVay. While Matthew Stafford, Ty Nsekhe, and A’Shawn Robinson were all injured, there are some questions of McVay’s coaching and development. Why is Tutu Atwell not playing more? Why is Taylor Rapp still playing? McVay won’t be going anywhere next year. He’s too competitive to walk away from coaching on a sour note. His seat isn’t close to hot but the burner got turned on at the very least. Hot Seat: 1.5/10

Result: Loss 27-20 @ Saints

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (Change: +1)

Result: Bye Week

27. Cleveland Browns (Change: +1)

Result: Loss 31-23 @ Bills [game in Detroit]

28. Carolina Panthers (Change: -3)

Result: Loss 13-3 @ Ravens

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (Change: N/A)

Result: Loss 37-30 vs. Bengals

30. Las Vegas Raiders (Change: +1)

Result: Won 22-16 (OT) @ Broncos

31. Denver Broncos (Change: -5)

Result: Loss 22-16 (OT) vs. Raiders

32. Houston Texans (Change: N/A)

Houston has a clear path to the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They finish with games against MIA, CLE, DAL, KC, TEN, JAC, and IND. It’s high unlikely they finish better than 3-13-1.

Result: Loss 23-10 vs. Commanders

Poll

Will the LA Rams finish with more than 6 wins?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

