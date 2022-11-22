The Los Angeles fell 27-20 on the road to the New Orleans Saints, extending their losing streak to four games, their longest such streak in the Sean McVay era. Injuries plagued LA yet again as they lost quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion), Ty Nseckhe (ankle), and A’Shawn Robinson (knee). As the injuries continue to pile up, the Rams first round pick (Detroit owns) is closer to be a top-5 pick. Are the LA Rams likely to finish in the bottom five of the NFL? Here are the Week 12 power rankings.

Week 12 NFL Power Rankings

Patrick Mahomes is MVP and it isn’t close. Mahomes owns the AFC West his Chiefs are set to win the division and claim the AFC’s #1 seed.

Patrick Mahomes is now 24-3 in his career against the AFC West, an absurd 14-0 on the road against the AFC West, and somehow has won TWENTY FIVE STRAIGHT games in November & December. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 21, 2022

Result: Won 30-27 @ Chargers

2. Philadelphia Eagles (Change: N/A)

The Eagles look vulnerable after being defeated by a .500 Washington team and then narrowly escaping defeat from a sub-.500 Colts squad. The run defense is still average at best. Despite the signing of Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, Philadelphia might not be able to survive January against balanced offenses like Dallas and San Francisco. Jalen Hurts will have to carry the team.

"He's taken a step to become a quarterback that can win in the postseason. ... He's a dual threat that can expose you."



—Matt Rhule on @Eagles QB Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/MSuAkViWVa — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 21, 2022

Result: Won 17-16 @ Colts

3. San Francisco 49ers (Change: +1)

The 49ers steamrolled Arizona. The division is down to either SF and SEA. I give Shanahan’s team the upper hand with a better defense, more experience, and playmakers in Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle.

3 straight games the San Francisco 49ers have allowed 0 points in the second half.



Lights out adjustments by Ryans — Cbo (@ChaceBohlender) November 22, 2022

Result: Won 38-10 @ Cardinals

4. Tennessee Titans (Change: +2)

Mike Vrabel’s Titans are playing good football and recently pushed the Chiefs to the brink in overtime. Tennessee is the one team in the NFL that looks average on paper but plays hard for 60 minutes.

Is Derrick Henry the greatest running back of this generation??



He's a @PSchrags | @JamieErdahl pic.twitter.com/d58c9Dg1n6 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 17, 2022

Result: Won 27-17 @ Packers

5. Dallas Cowboys (Change: +4)

Wow. The statement win of the weekend. While King Henry is the best running back in the NFL, Tony Pollard might be the second best based on youth, rushing ability, and pass catching ability. As for the defense, the pass rush and front seven is loaded.

.@dallascowboys #SamWilliams is a coming! Each week adding tools to his tool box and bringing a little something something to the Party #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/iOdtNKTwBK — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 21, 2022

Result: Won 40-3 @ Vikings

6. Baltimore Ravens (Change: +1)

Result: Won 13-3 vs. Panthers

7. Minnesota Vikings (Change: -4)

Result: Loss 40-3 vs. Cowboys

8. Miami Dolphins (Change: N/A)

Result: Bye Week

9. Buffalo Bills (Change: -4)

Result: Won 31-23 vs. Browns [game in Detroit]

10. Cincinnati Bengals (Change: +1)

Result: Won 37-30 @ Steelers

11. New England Patriots (Change: +4)

The AFC East is turning into quiet the race. A path exists for all four teams to make it to the playoffs. As for New England, they won with 0:05 left and find themselves currently as the AFC’s 6th seed.

This angle of Marcus Jones’ game winning punt return TD : pic.twitter.com/lT2IPUQs9a — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) November 20, 2022

Result: Won 10-3 vs. Jets

12. New York Jets (Change: -2)

Result: Loss 10-3 @ Patriots

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Change: N/A)

Result: Bye Week

14. Seattle Seahawks (Change: N/A)

Result: Bye Week

15. New York Giants (Change: -3)

Result: Loss 31-18 vs. Lions

16. Washington Commanders (Change: N/A)

Result: Won 23-10 @ Texans

17. Atlanta Falcons (Change: +6)

Result: Won 27-24 vs. Bears

18. Green Bay Packers (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 27-17 vs. Titans

19. Arizona Cardinals (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 38-10 vs. 49ers

20. Los Angeles Chargers (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 30-27 vs. Chiefs

21. Detroit Lions (Change: +3)

Result: Won 31-18 @ Giants

22. Chicago Bears (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 27-24 @ Falcons

23. Indianapolis Colts (Change: -3)

Result: Loss 17-16 vs. Eagles

24. New Orleans Saints (Change: +6)

Result: Won 27-20 vs. Rams

25. Los Angeles Rams (Change: -3)

The L.A. Rams continue to free fall in November. It’s the first four game losing streak under Sean McVay. While Matthew Stafford, Ty Nsekhe, and A’Shawn Robinson were all injured, there are some questions of McVay’s coaching and development. Why is Tutu Atwell not playing more? Why is Taylor Rapp still playing? McVay won’t be going anywhere next year. He’s too competitive to walk away from coaching on a sour note. His seat isn’t close to hot but the burner got turned on at the very least. Hot Seat: 1.5/10

If Stafford lands in the concussion protocol, and John Wolford dealing with a neck injury, Sean McVay says the Rams are having preliminary discussions about signing another QB. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 21, 2022

Result: Loss 27-20 @ Saints

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (Change: +1)

Result: Bye Week

27. Cleveland Browns (Change: +1)

Result: Loss 31-23 @ Bills [game in Detroit]

28. Carolina Panthers (Change: -3)

Result: Loss 13-3 @ Ravens

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (Change: N/A)

Result: Loss 37-30 vs. Bengals

30. Las Vegas Raiders (Change: +1)

Result: Won 22-16 (OT) @ Broncos

31. Denver Broncos (Change: -5)

Result: Loss 22-16 (OT) vs. Raiders

32. Houston Texans (Change: N/A)

Houston has a clear path to the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They finish with games against MIA, CLE, DAL, KC, TEN, JAC, and IND. It’s high unlikely they finish better than 3-13-1.

Should the Houston Texans secure the first pick in the @NFL draft, would you use that pick to select Bryce Young? #NFLTwitter #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/hQSJ0Y9otw — ESPN 97.5 Houston (@espn975) November 21, 2022

Result: Loss 23-10 vs. Commanders