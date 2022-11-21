Cardinals-49ers Monday Night Football: Who should Rams fans be rooting for?

Not long ago, we thought that Monday night’s huge international matchup in Mexico City would have notable implications for the Rams’ 2022 season. An NFC West intra-division matchup that could help determine the pecking order for two other teams in the division that reached the playoffs last season. Would the Rams need to be more worried about the Cardinals or the 49ers?

It turns out that the only team that the Rams need to worry about is the Rams.

The 5-4 San Francisco 49ers are facing the 4-6 Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, and a Cardinals win would help Arizona rebound from a rough start to only be a half-game behind a team that was in the NFC Championship last season. A 49ers victory would tie the Niners with the Seahawks for first place in the division and it would send the Cardinals down to 4-7, only a half-game better than the Rams.

Who should L.A. Rams fans be rooting for? Is it better to see the 49ers lose, but watch third place in the division slip away a little more, thereby almost guaranteeing the Rams last place? Or is it better to see the Cardinals lose, putting a little light in the tunnel, knowing that catching up to Seattle and San Francisco is feeling all but impossible right now anyway?

I want you to tell me! And talk about Monday Night Football below. Kyler Murray is out for this one, so you’ll have to instead root for Colt McCoy. Or don’t.