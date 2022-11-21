49ers-Cardinals Monday Night Football: Christian McCaffrey primed to shred the Cardinals

Week 11 wraps up with a NFC West battle, featuring the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football on ESPN. The Cardinals have been a better team on the road, but I honestly can’t say how that may play into this game; they are considered the home team, though the game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the 49ers as 8-point favorites. The margin has increased throughout the week due to the uncertainty surrounding some key players for the Cardinals.

Arizona may be without Kyler Murray for the second straight week, but at the time of writing this article, he has yet to be officially ruled out. Colt McCoy stepped up last week, knocking off the Los Angeles Rams in a surprisingly efficient outing. He relied heavily on DeAndre Hopkins, who is also questionable for this Week 11 contest. If either of those players are forced to sit, the 43-point over/under should be safe.

San Francisco enters the game unbeaten in the division, and can vault to the top of the NFC West and third overall in the NFC with a victory on Monday night. The 49ers are easily the better team. I’d expect Christian McCaffrey to be a menace out of the backfield; Arizona has issues covering running backs in the passing game.

I’m taking the 49ers with the points, assuming Murray sits. Make sure to check out our friends at Tallysight for all of your sports betting needs.

Final Score: 49ers 24-14