Sean McVay after Rams loss to Saints: ‘It feels bad, it’s not fun’

The Los Angeles Rams drop their fourth game in a row, losing to the New Orleans Saints 27-20. It’s basically the final dagger in the Rams 2022 season. Unless some miracle happens next week, L.A. will go consecutive Novembers without winning a single game. After the game, Sean McVay spoke to the media to discuss yet another loss.

Matthew Stafford enters the concussion protocol, again

“I’ve got to talk to the doctors. Obviously, we’ve got to make a smart decision for Matthew and see where we’re at with that.”

Stafford was unfortunately forced from the game in the second half, with the quarterback being placed in the concussion protocol, though McVay was unable to confirm Stafford was in concussion protocol after the game. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns before his early exit. Bryce Perkins stepped in to finish the game, completing 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards. He also rushed for 39 yards. The makeshift offensive line allowed four sacks against New Orleans and allowed several hits on the quarterback. That should be expected for any o-line that’s forced to play Bobby Evans at left tackle, or anywhere else for that matter.

As the Rams may need to start their 11th OL combination in 11 games next week (pending Ty Nsekhe’s status), QB Matthew Stafford has been hit 63 times in nine games this season, per @TruMediaSports. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 20, 2022

L.A. finally got the running game going, racking up 148 on the ground, at 4.9 yards per carry. It was a total committee effort, with six Rams getting a carry. That includes both quarterbacks and a wide receiver toting the rock. Cam Akers led the way with 14 carries for 61 rushing yards. Unfortunately, L.A. fell behind two scores in the second half and the Saints were able to stack the box against the run, with no passing threat with Stafford in concussion protocol.

The defense was torched by Andy damn Dalton!

“They (the Saints offense) were able to get some drives and sustain some different things so, it’s not one thing. There were a handful of different things.”

The L.A. defense was able to keep Alvin Kamara quiet on the ground, but somehow allowed Andy Dalton to carve them up to a tune of 260 passing yards and three touchdowns, with zero interceptions. Dalton was the definition of efficient, completing 84 percent of his passes.

Chris Olave vs Los Angeles Rams:



⚜️ 5 receptions

⚜️ 102 yards

⚜️ 1 touchdown pic.twitter.com/QsF8t3fcJX — NOF (@nofnetwork) November 20, 2022

This comes on the heels of Colt McCoy completing 70 percent of his passes against the Rams in Week 10. While the defense has been the only thing keeping the Rams in games during most of this season, there needs to be better execution against bottom-tier quarterbacks.

McVay must keep this locker room together, with playoffs aspirations all but eliminated

“You challenge the guys to have enough pride to know that we’re all professionals here. This is our job. We’ve got to be able to focus on getting better, going back to work. That’s what pros do.”

McVay added that “there’s nothing fun” about what the team is going through right now. There certainly isn’t anything fun about watching the Rams this season. Everything has either been tense or disappointing, even a disgusting combination of both at times. Los Angeles has been known to acquire talented players, some of whom have strong personalities. This will be another huge test for McVay in keeping this team together down the stretch with no playoff hopes ahead.