Matthew Stafford leaves game against Saints, does not return

Stafford was knocked out early in the third quarter and replaced by Bryce Perkins

By Steven Ridings
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams lost Matthew Stafford to another potential concussion scare after a sack against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11. Stafford left the game in the third quarter and did not return after being replaced by backup Bryce Perkins. The Rams lost to the Saints 27-20, dropping to 3-7 on the season.

Stafford went to the bench and was talking with Sean McVay before the head coach waved trainers over to evaluate the quarterback. After going to the blue tent, Stafford did not receive his helmet back and was ruled out for the game. Perkins subbed in to finish the game at quarterback, going 5-of-10 for 64 yards in relief.

Stafford was ruled out of Week 10’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals while in concussion protocol.

In addition to Stafford’s injury the Rams also lost another starting offensive lineman, as left tackle Ty Nsekhe left in the first quarter and was replaced by Bobby Evans. Nsekhe appeared to suffer a lower leg injury after a run play in which a few linemen got tangled up.

A’Shawn Robinson was injured in the first half with a knee injury and did not return.

At 3-7, the Rams must be asking if it is worth bringing Stafford back next week or the rest of the season. Especially with Cooper Kupp out 6-8 weeks and potentially not coming back until next year.

Backup John Wolford was inactive on Sunday with a neck injury. L.A. might turn back to Wolford in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

