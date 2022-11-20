Rams vs Saints: 4th Quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail the New Orleans Saints by a score of 24-14 at the end of the third quarter.

The Saints received the opening second half kick off to start the third quarter, and they retook the lead by marching down the field. Andy Dalton hit Jarvis Landry for the go ahead score. The Saints led 17-14.

The Rams ended the second quarter looking good on offense, they started the third quarter with the same issues that have plagued them all season. A weak run game, missed opportunities and another sack given up as Matthew Stafford continues to take a beating behind a makeshift offensive line. Stafford entered the medical tent after taking the sack. It was unclear if he would be able to reenter the game. It didn’t look good.

On defense, Greg Gaines recorded his second sack of the day, but Andy Dalton would respond with a deep shot to Chris Olave giving the Saints a 24-14 lead.

Bryce Perkins came in at quarterback on the Rams next offensive drive as the Rams season continued to go from bad to worse.

The Rams still possess the ball and are looking to salvage this game and their season. We go the fourth quarter.

