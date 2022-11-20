The Los Angeles Rams have to start winning games and they need to do it with some players who haven’t been on the roster for most of the 2022 season.

In Week 11’s game against the New Orleans Saints, the Rams lost left tackle Ty Nsekhe to an ankle injury and he was replaced by Bobby Evans. That move meant that L.A. was down to their fourth option at left tackle, only going to the fourth-year pro Evans after Nsekhe, a free agent at the beginning of the season, got hurt.

At left guard, the Rams started Matt Skura, a practice squad player who was also a free agent at the beginning of the season. At right guard, Oday Aboushi, also a free agent at the beginning of the season. At center, Coleman Shelton, L.A.’s Week 1 starter at right guard who had to slide inside to replace the injured Brian Allen.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein is the only Rams offensive lineman in Week 11 who isn’t a backup, and three of the other five starters were not even on the team to begin the season.

It’s not only who is upfront that concerns Sean McVay however, as number one receiver Cooper Kupp is likely out for the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery, and Matthew Stafford missed Week 10’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals because he was in the concussion protocol.

Who is starting and getting snaps for the Rams next week? We’ll keep track of all the L.A. Rams injury news and updates right here.