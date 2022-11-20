Rams vs Saints: 3rd Quarter Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams lead the New Orleans Saints by a score of 14-10 at halftime.

The Saints scored a touchdown early on in the second quarter giving them a 10-7 lead.

On fourth and inches, the Rams trusted Cam Akers to deliver a first down, and he did that and more by driving into Saints territory. With about six minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Rams again went for it on 4th down, but this time, they did not convert and the Saints got the ball back.

The Rams defense continued to make an effort and forced the Saints to punt the ball back. The offense looked to get back on track. Matthew Stafford, without Cooper Kupp, spread the ball around nicely and hit a variety of receivers to set the Rams up with a first and goal. Matthew Stafford would connect with Allen Robinson to cap off the drive, giving the Rams a 14-10 lead.

We go the third quarter. Both teams want this game and to keep their season alive, both teams need this game. Should be an exciting second half!

