Rams-Saints final score: Another week, another loss

Coming off of a three-game skid, the Los Angeles Rams headed out to New Orleans to try and get back into the win column. If the Rams want to revive their season, they will need to start putting wins together to give themselves a shot. Today, they failed to do so, dropping a fourth consecutive game for the first time in Sean McVay’s head coaching career.

Final score: Saints 27, Rams 20

The Rams would start the contest on offense, and they would go three and out in their first opportunity with the football. However, the defense would force a three and out of their own, as the Saints were forced to punt on their first possession,

L.A. would be forced to punt once again, before the Saints would put together the first solid drive of the game for both sides. However, they would settle for a field goal for the first points of the game, giving New Orleans a 3-0 lead.

Then, on the first play from scrimmage of the Rams next possession, Matthew Stafford would connect with Tutu Atwell (!!!) on a 62-yard bomb to give the Rams a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter.

Following a couple more punts, the Saints would get some solid field position and cash that in with a nice drive, finishing it off with a touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to Juwan Johnson to give New Orleans a 10-7 lead in the second frame.

The Rams would respond with a solid drive themselves before getting stuffed on a fourth and one in Saints territory, which marked the first turnover of the game as Los Angeles could not capitalize on the nice possession.

But, the L.A. defense would force another Saints punt, which the Rams would turn into a great 2-minute drill, as Matthew Stafford connected with Allen Robinson with under 20 second left in the first half to give the Rams a 14-10 lead heading into halftime.

The Saints would get the ball following the break, and they would come out with a methodical drive and marched down the field with ease, as Dalton threw his second TD pass of the game connecting with Jarvis Landry to give the Saints a 17-14 lead with 10:23 left in the third quarter.

The Rams would be forced to punt yet again and, more noteworthy, Matthew Stafford took a big hit and was knocked out of the game following the play. Stafford would head to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion, which led to Bryce Perkins taking over for the remainder of the game.

New Orleans would then increase their lead with a deep shot from Dalton to Olave to give the Saints a 24-14 advantage in the third quarter.

Bryce Perkins first drive would actually be successful, as the Rams just ran the ball a ton to get into the redzone. However, the drive would stall out, and L.A. would have to settle for a field goal to make the score 24-17 Saints lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Saints offense would continue their second half dominance of the Rams defense, as they pounded the rock all the way down the field to get into striking distance. But, the defense would keep New Orleans from scoring another TD in the second half, forcing a field goal to give the Saints a 27-17 lead with 9:06 left in the game.

The Perkins-led Rams offense failed to score any points on their next possession, and L.A. was forced to punt down ten points with under seven minutes to play in the game.

The defense would force another punt, however, the Rams offense would completely collapse as Bryce Perkins was sacked instantaneously on back-to-back plays to put a dagger in the comeback hopes of L.A.

The Rams would get the ball back and convert a 58-yard field goal with :06 seconds remaining to make the score 27-20, giving themselves a chance to recover an onside kick. New Orleans would recover, and proceed to kneel the ball out to win their fourth game of the year.