Rams vs Saints: 2nd Quarter Game Thread

At the end of the first quarter, the Los Angeles Rams lead the New Orleans Saints 7-3.

The Rams received the opening kickoff and promptly went three and out. The Saints were then given the ball, but also went three and out. All this to say, both teams started off looking as lackluster as their records.

On their second possession, the Saints were driving and were inside Rams territory. The Rams defense stepped up and recorded back to back sacks to hold New Orleans to a field goal, but it gave the Saints a 3-0 lead.

The Rams quickly answered with a Matthew Stafford deep strike to Tutu Atwell for Atwell’s first career touchdown reception! Giving the Rams a 7-3 lead with about four minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Saints should be getting the ball back to start the second quarter, and the Rams defense hopefully can keep making plays.

