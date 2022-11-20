Random Ramsdom: Rams call up extra receiver in first game without Kupp

Rams make 3 roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Saints (RamsWire)

“The Rams are in desperation mode along the offensive line this week, having just six healthy players as of Friday afternoon. They’ve made a handful of roster moves to fill out the group before Sunday’s game against the Saints, though.

The Rams announced on Saturday that they’ve elevated offensive tackle A.J. Arcuri and guard/center Jeremiah Kolone from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 11. They also signed Jacob Harris to the 53-man roster, which isn’t a temporary promotion like Arcuri and Kolone.”

From Super Bowl champs to Sean McVay’s worst season, Rams on the brink (ESPN)

“The struggles of this Rams team can be connected to last season’s Super Bowl winner. Los Angeles traded first-, second- and third-round picks in 2021 to acquire Stafford and Von Miller, both of whom played key roles in that championship run. The result of those aggressive moves: The Rams front office had to build the 2022 team without much draft capital or salary-cap flexibility.

There’s also bad luck, of course, to not only deal with this many injuries, but to have them hit at the same spot at the same time, especially as the team was breaking in new players because of who they let leave during the offseason. But while the injury rate is unlike anything McVay has gone through, the worst came in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp sustained a high ankle sprain that required surgery and he’s now on injured reserve.”

Jalen Ramsey is remaining positive despite Rams’ struggles this season (RamsWire)

“We’ve got to take it day by day, game by game. We’ve got to take maybe a little bit more risks, got to have some luck on your side as well,” Ramsey said. “That’s a fact. Just play harder, figure it out. There’s a bunch of things I can name that’s like, ‘Yo, we need to do this, this, this, this and this,’ but it truly is any given Sunday. Football is a game of moments and scenarios and situations and sometimes you do need the ball to just roll your way sometimes and sometimes you do need a little luck. But like I said, I’m a glass half-full type person. I just miraculously think that that’s going to happen for us starting on Sunday, so that’s what I hope will happen.”

The Rams activated OL AJ Arcuri and Jeremiah Kolone from the practice squad and signed WR Jacob Harris to the active roster. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 19, 2022

How the Saints-Rams 2018 playoff game shaped today’s rosters (ESPN)

“Both teams employed aggressive strategies in the following years to stay competitive. The Rams traded away draft picks and utilized free agency to acquire top players, and the Saints gambled on the small window left with their future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

The strategy worked for the Rams, who won the Super Bowl last year. Yet the Saints have found themselves further away with each passing season.

The Saints did not make the playoffs last season, as they were knocked out after the Rams squandered a 17-0 lead to lose to the San Francisco 49ers in the final weekend, giving the Niners the final playoff spot.”