Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints, Week 11: Game Thread

The Los Angels Rams (3-6) travel and take on the New Orleans Saints (3-7) at 10:00am PT. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the point total as 41 and the Rams at +1 for the spread. Here’s our how to watch guide!

Neither team is where they thought they would be entering Week 11. It’s still too early to be completely eliminated from the NFC playoff picture with a loss, but whichever team loses, might as well start preparing for next season, if they aren’t already.

Matthew Stafford should be back for LA, and Andy Dalton is expected to continue starting for the Saints, unless a change is made. The Rams will be without star wideout Cooper Kupp, the Saints will be without star defensive end, Cam Jordon. It should be fun to see when/if Jalen Ramsey matches up against rookie, Chris Olave. The last few times these teams faced each other made for some dramatic finishes!

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times