Rams vs. Saints: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Both the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints will be doing the New Orleans Shuffle in today’s tilt at Caesar’s Superdome—the offensive line shuffle. Two more starters are down for L.A. from a unit that has been decimated by ailments, it’s been a different starting five in every game. The Saints have three lineman on the Injured Reserve List and four more of the current starting group were on this week’s injury list. Not only are they lining up with fronts from down deep in their depth carts, but both the 3-6 Rams and 3-7 Saints have lost three of their last four games and desperately need a win.

While New Orleans is giving up 24.7 points per game, a touchdown more than L.A. at 18.1, the defensive stats for both teams are quite similar, particularly against the pass. Both teams are struggling to apply pass rush pressure and rank in the bottom five of the league. The Big Easy crew has gotten home for 28 sacks, but their overall pressure rate is only 18%, while Rams heat up opposing quarterbacks at 13.3% and have tallied 18 sacks. Versus the run, N.O. is being pierced for 130 yards per game at 4.6 per carry.

Can the Rams attack and exploit that weakness? Likely not. Ten individual running backs have more yards than L.A.’s combined group. Overall they have the worst rushing offense in the NFL, averaging per game 21.2 carries and 68.1 yards at a 3.2 clip. The passing offense has only been marginally better, 24.6 completions on 36 attempts for 214.6 yards.

Offensively, even with all their injuries, the Saints have shown some spark and are knocking on the door of being a top 10 team. There’s a bit of quarterback controversy in the Crescent City, but current starter Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston have combined for 2417 passing yards at 64.2% and 15 touchdowns.

While backup running back Mark Ingram has been ruled out for the game, Alvin Kamara is still the the go-to guy with 469 yards rushing, at a rate of 4.2 per carry and true to form, has chipped in on the passing game with 39 receptions for 338 yards and three combined scores. Jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill has garnered 101 yards passing, 344 rushing, 16 receiving, and 69 on returns.

How to follow the game

Date: Sunday, November 20

Kickoff: 10am PST

Location: Caesar’s Super Dome in New Orleans, La.

Watch it live: Fox (regionally) and DirecTV Sunday Ticket

Live stream: Sling TV, L.A. Rams official app, NFL Plus, Hulu Live, fubo TV, DirecTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV), and many others.

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM and affiliates, KLSD 1360 AM (San Diego), KKUU HD2 (Palm Springs), KTIE 590 AM (Riverside), KAVL 610 AM and 106.7 FM (Lancaster), KSMA 1240 AM and 99.5 FM (Santa Maria), and KMET 1490 AM (Banning), 93.1 Jack FM, and Tu Liga 1330 AM and affiliates, KTMZ 1220 AM (Pomona), KWAC 1490 AM (Bakersfield), KGST 1600 AM (Fresno), KCAL 1410 AM (Riverside), and KXLM 102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM (both in Oxnard/Ventura).

Current betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: LA Rams +2.5 -110

Over/under total: 39 -110

Money line: LA Rams +130 / NO Saints -150