Random Ramsdom: Panthers rejected Rams trade offer

Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report (CBSSPORTS)

“The Rams made a massive offer, I’m talking about more than two first-round picks for Burns,” Breer said during an interview with ESPN 1000 in Chicago on Tuesday.

Former 49ers general manager John McVay, a five-time Super Bowl-winning executive, dies at 91 (NFL.com)

“McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league’s greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons.”

Rams ‘Pleased’ With Van Jefferson Return, Despite Lack of Stats (SportsIllustrated)

“I think it was good to get him out there. I think it was good to get him back,” McVay said in his comments to open the week. “He’s worked through a lot to get himself available at this point. He played around 30 snaps. (You) always want to increase that workload, but I think it’s more about just getting his feet wet and getting out into real game action. I think we can kind of build on that.”

With Rams’ season going in reverse, Sean McVay isn’t hitting panic button — yet (latimes.com)

“The Rams can point to a victory over the 49ers in last season’s NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium, but that qualifies as a one-off — and a lucky one at that thanks to a dropped interception by the 49ers — not an indication that the Rams have the makeup to become the first team since the 2004 season to repeat as Super Bowl champion.”