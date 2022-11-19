Rams Fans React: Season all but over without Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams find themselves with a record of 3-6, at the final crossroads to save their season in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints. A loss here likely officially eliminates L.A. from playoff contention, though if we’re being honest with ourselves, the Rams have not looked like a playoff team at any point this season.

Of course, Rams fans know the season is heading in the wrong direction, with 85 percent of fans acknowledging this in the latest SB Nation Reacts polls. Hell, the team has been heading in the wrong direction for the vast majority of the season. Injuries, a lack of development from back up and role players, and mind boggling coaching decisions doomed this campaign before it could even get rolling. This is one of, if not the worst attempt at chasing a repeat.

This Super Bowl hangover for the Rams has been one of the tougher ones we've seen in recent years. pic.twitter.com/1PX4C1J43D — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 18, 2022

Even if the Rams are able to beat the Saints, who are dealing with injury concerns of their own, games against the Kansas City Chiefs, two games against the Seattle Seahawks, and the Los Angeles Chargers who are getting healthy on the offensive side of the ball, running the table without Cooper Kupp is an unrealistic expectation.

You probably don't need me to tell you this, but I was curious. #LARams are on pace to have worst DVOA ever for a defending champion. Five SB champs have negative DVOA next year:



2022 LAR -17.7% (27)

2013 BAL -8.1% (24)

1988 WAS -2.8% (15)

1982 SF -2.5% (15)

2018 PHI -1.0% (15) — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) November 18, 2022

But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves; the Saints are next up and L.A. needs this one, or it’s on to 2023.

