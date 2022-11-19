Random Ramsdom: Kelly Stafford knows husband Matthew isn’t ready to retire

Rams News: Matthew Stafford’s wife makes worrisome comment over QB’s future (bolavip)

“I think it’s a really hard thing to admit to yourself—when you have this beautiful mind that is witty and my favorite thing about him—that something is going on and it’s not just a bad day,” Kelly continued. ”I’ll give him a lot of credit. He came to me and immediately spilled what he was feeling.”

“I know he’s not ready to give it up,” she added. ”He has to be the one to make that decision and I know he’s not ready and I know there will be a time when he is. Matthew is not going to be the Tom Brady of the world. But I know right now is not the end and that’s a hard thing to wrap my head around.”

WATCH: Rams CB Jalen Ramsey says Lakers’ LeBron James would have ‘no chance’ in NFL (cbssports)

“Long before reaching basketball superstardom, LeBron James was an elite football recruit at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio. James only played high school football for two years, but his skills as a wide receiver led to him being described as a “taller, slower version of Randy Moss” and referenced in the same sentence as Jerry Rice.

James eventually stuck with basketball, and his four NBA championships, 18 All-NBA selections and 18 All-Star appearances more than justified that decision. Still, many have wondered just how dominant the Lakers star would’ve been if he chose the gridiron instead of the hardwood — including two NFL teams James says offered him contracts during the 2011 NBA lockout.

Dominant, however, seems to be one of the last words Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey would use to describe James’ football prospects. In the debut episode of “TNF in The Shop,” Ramsey said James “has no chance” in the NFL, adding that he wouldn’t let James “Moss” him despite his 6-foot-8 frame. James disagreed, saying he would “Moss” Ramsey.”

All Rams Can Do Is ‘Keep Playing’ Despite Struggles Says DT Aaron Donald (si/ramsdigest)

“Just play, you just got to play. There are obviously a lot of things that aren’t going our way,” Donald said. “Nobody wants to be in this position, but we’re here now. All we can do is keep playing.”

No, the Rams aren’t officially eliminated from playoff contention but their odds continue to diminish on a weekly basis. That being said, Donald and the Rams are ready to finish the season on as strong of a note as they can manage.

“It isn’t a good season,” Donald said. “Obviously, we aren’t getting it done, we aren’t playing good enough as a team, so obviously you want to fix those things and try to find a way to win some games and stack something.”

“But the only thing you can do now is control what you can control and just play the game.”

That being said, even with his positivity and words of encouragement, even Donald acknowledged that the Rams have not come close to meeting the preseason expectations.

“Nobody expected to be in a position where you’re 3-6 after just coming off the season we had,” Donald said. “But we’re here now, there’s nothing you could do but just continue to play and try to control what you can control.”

Matthew Stafford, who has been in concussion protocol since Nov. 8, has been cleared and will play Sunday against the Saints in New Orleans, according to the team injury report.https://t.co/aRXqYQ4EWh — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 18, 2022

Rams’ Stafford out of concussion protocol, will play Sunday (yahoo!sport)

“Stafford went into the NFL’s concussion protocol 10 days ago following a medical examination, and he missed the defending champions’ loss to Arizona last weekend. He apparently was injured during LA’s game at Tampa Bay on Nov. 6, but the Rams didn’t identify any symptoms during the game.

Stafford participated in every practice this week with the Rams, and he was cleared Friday after meeting with doctors away from the Rams’ training complex. He has completed a career-best 68.4% of his passes this season for 1,928 yards with eight TDs and eight interceptions.

“He looked like himself,” McVay said. “He’s had great command, great communication with his teammates. He’s looked really good, and he’s been the Matthew that we all know and love.”

The Rams haven’t confirmed Stafford actually had a concussion, but he sat out for the first time since joining the Rams last season. Backup John Wolford played most of the snaps in Los Angeles’ fifth loss in six games.

Stafford has been one of the NFL’s most durable quarterbacks over the past dozen seasons, missing only nine games — eight of those in the 2019 season with Detroit after injuring his back.

The Rams (3-6) desperately need better play from an offense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in several major statistical categories. A turnaround got even harder last week when All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp sprained his ankle, sidelining the Rams’ top playmaker for at least four weeks.

Los Angeles also has even more upheaval on its offensive line, which will start its 10th different combination in 10 games Sunday after losing left tackle Alaric Jackson and right guard Chandler Brewer to injured reserve.”

The Rams Snatched Bears Sixth-Round Pick Zachary Thomas Off Their Practice Squad (bleachernation)

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed to Active Roster T Zachary Thomas — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 18, 2022

“Thomas was a sixth-round pick (186th overall) who had experience collegiate experience from his time at San Diego State at guard and tackle. His NFL Draft profile (which we discussed thoroughly here) spoke highly of his upper body (and its room for muscle), athleticism, and pad level — all boxes you’d check for a developing offensive lineman. Sure, he was a prospect with flaws … but who among sixth-round picks doesn’t have a few kinks to iron out. That Thomas found his way onto Chicago’s practice squad made sense because he felt like a stash squad candidate after watching training camp and the preseason play out. But that the Bears didn’t elevate Thomas to the active roster in order to block the Rams from doing it catches me by surprise.

Maybe the Bears like what they have in terms of depth. Perhaps the team wants to use that practice squad roster spot in a different way. It is possible Poles believes that he can find another player like that elsewhere in free agency (or in next year’s draft), which would make it understandable as to why the Bears didn’t just promote Thomas in the first place. In any case, good for Thomas getting a shot on an active NFL roster. And good for the Bears for drafting someone who another team would want to poach from your practice squad.”

RAMS’ PLAN TO REPLACE STAR WR COOPER KUPP? REDISCOVER RUN GAME (foxsports)

“McVay went on to say that the most important thing for him and the coaching staff is connecting with the players currently on the roster, giving them a chance to compete and putting them in position to make plays.

For the Rams, last in the NFC West at 3-6, it starts with creating ways to better run the football. Los Angeles averages a league-low 68 rushing yards per game, easily the worst running offense McVay has had since he took over as head coach in 2017.

Between Todd Gurley, C.J. Anderson or Cam Akers his rookie season, over the years McVay’s successful offenses usually have featured an effective running game to create balance and effective play-action passes.

The Rams have resolved issues with Akers, who had been on the trading block before the deadline, and McVay must design runs that better fit his skill set, along with the team’s top rusher, Darrell Henderson Jr., (274 rushing yards) and rookie Kyren Williams.

And McVay will have to do so with the team’s 10th different starting offensive line combination in 10 games. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson is out for the year after developing blood clots. The Rams also lost last week’s starting right guard, Chandler Brewer, for four-to-six weeks because of an MCL injury that requires surgery.”

We Not Me. pic.twitter.com/PHPGIfaakE — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 18, 2022