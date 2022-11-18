Rams rule out 2 starting offensive linemen for Saints game

When it comes to the health of the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive line, I spoke too soon. Earlier this week, it was presumed that both David Edwards and Brian Allen would be available to start against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11, but head coach Sean McVay does not expect to have either according to new reports on Friday.

Edwards reportedly had a setback in his return from concussion protocol. Allen has a thumb injury and won’t be available to play against the Saints either. The Rams go back to having three backups, including two players signed off of the street during the season, starting on the offensive line.

Sean McVay said G David Edwards had a setback and won't play on Sunday. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) November 18, 2022

It appears that Matt Skura is in line to start at center against New Orleans, while Bobby Evans has been the primary backup at left guard. If not Evans, Oday Aboushi, also signed as a free agent during the season, could also start. The team could choose to activate Jeremiah Kolone and/or A.J. Arcuri off of the practice squad as well. With left tackle Ty Nsekhe in line to start, that would make up to three starting offensive linemen against the Saints who weren’t on an NFL team in Week 1.

Coleman Shelton and Rob Havenstein are the only Week 1 starters expected to be available. Shelton could start at left guard, with Aboushi at right guard.

The Saints are also in dire straights on the offensive line, but with Matthew Stafford still expected to return after missing one game with a concussion, McVay’s only concern should be how to protect him on Sunday. Can this offensive line get the job done?