Saints, Rams went all in for 2022 but now look forward to 2023

It’s oft-discussed that the Los Angeles Rams went all in by trading future draft picks for proven star players. Sean McVay’s team had their hopes set much higher than a disappointing 3-6 record to start the season.

The New Orleans Saints, who sit at a similar 3-7 record, are also much-maligned for operating their salary cap like it’s an American Express card. General manager Mickey Loomis enters each offseason bumping right up against the salary cap limits, but with some void year and restructuring magic New Orleans finds a way to field a competitive team year in and year out.

But while both teams have fallen off a cliff in 2022, at least the Rams can gain comfort in their Super Bowl LVI victory.

This Week 11 clash is about building momentum for the 2023 campaign as much as it has anything to do with this season. With key starters absent due to injury, it’s time to give the young, unproven players a chance to earn future roles. The experience gained during this rough patch could help return to contention when next year brings a clean slate.

