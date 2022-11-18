Random Ramsdom: Sean McVay comments on absence of Cooper Kupp

“That’s got to be done by committee”: Collective effort needed from Rams receivers to make up for absence of Cooper Kupp (TheRams.com)

“It is a big challenge, but one that Rams wide receivers are up for. Robinson said it’s up to them to make the extra effort to ensure no drop-off.

“As a group, we got to just come together and make sure that we’re picking it up and making plays as a group,” Robinson said. “Again, I think the thing for us would just be straining to make plays – that’s tough catches, tough whatever, making sure that we’re doing everything on our part, preparing, and also go out there executing and making tough ways.”

The Rams have had to adjust to their offense without Kupp before. In 2018, Kupp sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 10, forcing other receivers to step up.”

Rams injury report: Brian Allen, A’Shawn Robinson still out Thursday (RamsWire)

“The Rams held their second practice of the week on Thursday as they gear up to face the Saints this weekend, and there are still some looming injury concerns. For starters, though, Matthew Stafford was a full participant again and is on track to play this weekn.

Brian Allen was held out of practice for the second day in a row due to thumb and knee injuries, raising further questions about whether he’ll be able to play on Sunday. A’Shawn Robinson also did not practice for the second straight day due to an illness. Travin Howard remains sidelined by a knee injury, too, but there is some good news.”

From the Podium: Saints, Week 11 (TheRams.com)

“Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner each met with local media on Wednesday to preview Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the Saints in New Orleans, discussing the latest on quarterback Matthew Stafford, creating more takeaways on defense, and more.

On Thursday, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen spoke with the media, discussing adapting to WR Cooper Kupp being sidelined following ankle surgery, Morris teaching defensive back Jalen Ramsey something new last week, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.”

Bobby Wagner shares what he’s telling Rams’ younger players amid difficult season (RamsWire)

“Bobby Wagner hasn’t experienced losing much in the NFL. Since he came into the league in 2012, he’s been on a team with a losing record only once: 2021 with the Seahawks when they finished 7-10.

This season could be his second sub-.500 campaign if the Rams can’t turn things around after starting the year 3-6 through nine games. Like Wagner, many of the younger players on Los Angeles’ roster also haven’t dealt with much losing in their careers, seeing as the Rams haven’t had a record below .500 since 2016.”

What McVay, Rams’ offense need to do to knock off Saints (RamblinFan)

“There is no secret that the Rams have the worst rushing attack in the NFL. As a whole, the LA offense is 31st in yards per game (282.7), 29th in points (16.4), and last in yards rushing (68.1) which is just not up to par. Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is the leading rusher on the team, with only a total of 274 rushing yards on the year, which is ranked 51st in the league.

LA Rams head coach Sean McVay is the one to look at as he has not gotten the running game going this season, only rushing the ball as a team191 total times for only 3.2 yards a carry. Not only are the Rams last in rushing yards, but they have attempted the fewest rushing attempts with just 191 runs. Making matters worse, only 155 rushes have been attempted by the team’s running backs. That means that the entire LA Rams running back room has rushed fewer than five individual NFL running backs.”