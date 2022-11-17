Titans-Packers Thursday Night Football: Are Titans better than the Packers?

The Tennessee Titans have built a team that flies in the face of modern offensive logic. Despite Ryan Tannehill playing second fiddle to a running back, the Titans have gone 9-7, 11-5, and 12-5 during his three seasons as the starter. Tennessee was the number one seed in the AFC over the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. It was Derrick Henry, not Tannehill that has gotten most of the credit.

Now that credit is starting to focus more on Mike Vrabel.

In his fifth season as the head coach, Vrabel has the Titans at 6-3 and continuing to compete for the number one seed in the conference. the Titans are 32nd in total yards though, and 26th in scoring. Tennessee has won six of their last seven games, but haven’t scored more than 24 in any game all year. The Titans defense is eighth in points allowed, but second against the run.

Henry has 923 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in nine games.

The Packers were building the modern way, investing almost everything in Aaron Rodgers, but stand at 4-6, 25th in scoring and in desperate need of their second straight win on Thursday Night Football. Coming off of an overtime win over the Cowboys, Green Bay can get back to one game under .500 with a win, headed into Week 12’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Eagles.

Can Aaron Rodgers best Derrick Henry? Can old beat new?

