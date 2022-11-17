What will Jalen Ramsey say on LeBron James’ show on Thursday night?

Just in case Titans-Packers itself is entertaining enough for you, or any of the alternate broadcasts that seem to be available through Amazon Prime’s first season with exclusive rights for Thursday Night Football, here comes a basketball player, too. LeBron James, a four-time NBA MVP who also boasts multiple Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on his mantle, will make his Amazon debut on Thursday night with his show “The Shop.”

In the series, LeBron sits in a barbershop with celebrities and talks about stuff, and one of tonight’s guests will be fellow Los Angeles sports star Jalen Ramsey. And Rob Lowe will be there too.

Tonight, LeBron James' 'The Shop' will make its Thursday Night Football debut with an alternate telecast on Amazon Prime.



On tonight's stream:

▪️ LeBron James

▪️ Maverick Carter

▪️ Paul Rivera

▪️ Jamie Foxx

▪️ Jalen Ramsey

▪️ Rob Lowe

▪️ Dez Bryant pic.twitter.com/TRCDu2w79c — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 17, 2022

Will Ramsey make headlines with anything he has to say on Thursday night? Ramsey has never shied away from speaking his truth and most recently criticized his own team’s offensive performance—understandably so—under Sean McVay this season.

The stream will be available on Amazon Prime during Thursday night’s game between the Titans and Packers. If Ramsey says anything notable, we’ll let you know.