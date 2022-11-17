Rams-Saints injury report: New Orleans offensive line also in disarray

The L.A. Rams have had a ton of issues with their offensive line this season, but Sean McVay is hoping to have four of his five starters—minus the starting and backup options at left tackle—this week against the New Orleans Saints. Dennis Allen’s Saints are going in the opposite direction.

The Saints did not have starting center Erik McCoy or left guard Andrus Peat for their Week 10 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers and after placing McCoy on IR this week, Allen doesn’t sound confident that he will have his guard or left tackle ready for Week 11 against the Rams. Left tackle James Hurst left the Steelers game with a concussion and could also be ruled out.

When asked whether he could see one of those three injured starters returning for Week 11’s game, Saints head coach Dennis Allen told Nola.com’s Rod Walker on Monday that, “I don’t know if that’s a possibility right now.”

Without Hurst, Peat, and McCoy, the Saints would start Landon Young at left tackle, Josh Andrews at center, and either Calvin Throckmorton or Lewis Kidd at left guard. Kidd is an undrafted free agent rookie, while Throckmorton went undrafted in 2021 but started 14 games for the Saints last season. He has started two this season, while getting extended action in the past two games. The Saints are 0-4 in those four contests.

Not that I’m blaming Throckmorton! But obviously if New Orleans is down to their reserves at that level, as the Rams are well aware, things could get dire against Aaron Donald.

The Saints were hoping that their left tackle this season would be first round pick Trevor Penning (by trading a 2023 first round pick to the Eagles for Penning this year, the Saints could lose a top-five selection) but he has been on IR all year and only recently returned to limited practice.