Titans-Packers TNF: Should Tennessee really be underdogs in Green Bay?

Thursday Night Football exclusively on Prime TV features two teams heading in opposite directions, as the Tennessee Titans head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. The Titans sit comfortably atop the AFC South, and look to increase their lead with a victory over the 3.5-point favorite Packers, while the Green Bay has struggled to earn a 4-6 record. Make sure to visit Tallysight to place your bets on this Week 11 opener.

The Titans defense has been very good in a number of defensive metrics. They’ve generated 13 turnovers on the year, limited opposing offenses to points 18.7 per game (including only 13.3 points over their last three contests), and continuously force offenses to the sidelines a staggering 72 percent of the time on third down. This screams take the under, which currently sits 41 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Packers (who also have a top-5 third down defense) were able to upset the Cowboys in Week 10, due in large part by moving the chains on third down nearly 50 percent of the time against the Dallas defense. Green Bay has found a great deal of success from their running backs, using both Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon effectively on the ground and out of the backfield.

The Packers have been playing musical chairs in terms of who will step up as their WR1 this season, with Christian Watson being the latest receiver to have a huge game. With the lack of consistency on the perimeter, it is probable Green Bay will again need to feature the aforementioned duo of Jones and Dillon, against a defense that shines versus the run. I’m taking the Titans on the road in this one.

Final Score: 21-17