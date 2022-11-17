Rams Rooting Guide: How every Week 11 game impacts the L.A. Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are falling deeper and deeper into the hole they’ve dug by neglecting offensive line year after year and have fallen to 3-6 on the season. As they face a progressively uphill battle, will division and conference rivals keep on rolling to further bury the Rams? Playoff hopes are still alive but another bad week could mean certain despair.

Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers (TNF)

The Packers are coming off a signature and much needed win against the Dallas Cowboys but have been in a similar funk as the Rams in most weeks, struggling on offense. The Rams and fans should be watching closely here and scouting the Packers who they will meet down the line and always seem to struggle with. Former Rams to watch: WR Robert Woods of the Titans.

Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons (10:00 PST)

The Bears have found their way onto my weekly teams to watch list as they’ve miraculously developed into one of the most exciting offensive units in the league behind budding star Justin Fields. On the other hand, the Falcons look to bounce back and hopefully listen to their fans and finally bench Marcus Mariota for rookie preseason standout and my favorite QB from the 2022 draft class Desmond Ridder. Former Rams to watch: WR KhaDarel Hodge of the Falcons.

Cleveland Browns @ Buffalo Bills (10:00 PST)

The Browns travel into Buffalo to face the likely angry Bills coming off an insane loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Browns have been an inconsistent team and their record reflects it at 3-6 but they’ve shown an ability to stay in games. Look for Josh Allen and the Bills to bounce back here and get back in the win column. Former Rams to watch: G Rodger Saffold and EDGE Von Miller of the Bills.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Indianapolis Colts (10:00 PST)

The Eagles have been proven to be human and suffered their first loss last week. On the other hand, the Colts under Jeff Saturday returned Matt Ryan to starting QB and returned to the win column. This game could end up being a close on until the end. Former Rams to watch: S Rodney McLeod of the Colts and EDGE Robert Quinn of the Eagles.

New York Jets @ New England Patriots (10:00 PST)

The Jets continue to find success even behind shoddy play from young QB Zach Wilson and face the best in the business at making young QBs confused and frazzled. Bill Belichick will look to extend his dominance over the Jets in a fierce divisional matchup. Former Rams to watch: DE John Franklin-Myers and S Lamarcus Joyner of the Jets.

Detroit Lions @ New York Giants (10:00 PST)

Somehow the Giants have managed a 7-2 record and in second place in the entire NFL through ten weeks and they face a Lions team that continues to struggle stopping teams defensively. Can former Ram Jared Goff find a way to stack a second straight win for the Lions? Former Rams to watch: QB Jared Goff, WR Josh Reynolds, and DT Michael Brockers of the Lions and S Terrell Burgess of the Giants.

Carolina Panthers @ Baltimore Ravens (10:00 PST)

Without a solid QB leading them, the Panthers look to be cannon fodder for a Ravens team with eyes on a bye come playoff time. If the Panthers win this game, it will likely be because Lamar Jackson continues to be without passing weapons due to injury. Mark Andrews is trending toward playing and the Ravens offense relies on him. Former Rams to watch: G Austin Corbett of the Panthers and CB Marcus Peters of the Ravens.

Washington Commanders @ Houston Texans (10:00 PST)

Will the Taylor Heinicke magic continue or will the Commanders start Carson Wentz due to the large bag he’s being paid? It shouldn’t matter much as they face a hapless Texans team with a dire lack of talent across the board. Former Rams to watch: WR Brandin Cooks of the Texans.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos (1:05 PST)

The Raiders are nearly as broken as the Rams but have one less win behind Derek Carr and coach Josh McDaniels. The Russell Wilson Broncos have been one of the most disappointing teams of the season so far with an offense that has no excuse to be this boring. It’s a divisional matchup so it should be hotly contested.

Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings (1:25 PST)

Somehow, some way the Vikings are 8-1 and have won close game after close game. Will their good fortunes continue or will they be taken down by a Cowboys team looking to rebound from a tight loss? This could be the game of the week with two NFC powerhouses. Former Rams to watch: EDGE Dante Fowler Jr of the Cowboys and TE Johnny Mundt of the Vikings.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1:25 PST)

This is a divisional matchup against two teams that don’t historically like each other very much and as a result, should be a quality watch. Can Kenny Pickett out duel Joe Burrow? Not much for the Rams to watch here but a lot for fans of the league to tune into.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Charges (SNF)

Another bitter divisional matchup against two teams with winning records should mean fireworks on Sunday Night Football under the lights. Two marquee QBs face off in Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. This is another game that could end up being the best of the week. Former Rams to watch: TE Gerald Everett, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, and RB Sony Michel of the Chargers.

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals (MNF)

This is the game the Rams a game their fans should obviously have their eyes on most in week 11. Two divisional foes go head to head and one will fall a game back. The Rams wing in this week and a rival dropping a game could be huge for any potential playoff hopes. Former Rams to watch: EDGE Samson Ebukam of the 49ers.