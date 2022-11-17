Random Ramsdom: Update on Matthew Stafford

Rams injury report: Matthew Stafford a full participant, Brian Allen DNP (RamsWire)

“There seems to be new names on the Rams’ injury report each and every week, with many of the players listed being starters. As the Rams prep for the Saints this weekend, they hit the field for their first practice of the week on Wednesday.

There were six names listed, including Matthew Stafford and John Wolford. Stafford was a full participant as he works his way back from a concussion, the first time he’s practiced fully since Week 9. Wolford missed practice with a neck injury.”

Rams’ David Edwards: Designated to return from IR (CBSSports)

“Edwards (concussion) was designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Edwards was placed on IR in mid-October due to a concussion, but he’s making progress toward a return. With the move, the Rams open up a 21-day window for the offensive guard to be added to the active roster, but if he isn’t, he’ll revert back to injured reserve for the remainder of the campaign.”

Kyren Williams: “I just feel so happy (and) blessed that I was able to be out there and play football again” (TheRams.com)

“Hurt on the first play of the season-opener against the Bills, the Rams rookie running back was activated off of Injured Reserve in Week 10 and managed to make it through playing 16 of their 68 offensive snaps, plus another five snaps on special teams.

“I don’t want to be selfish, but I’m just glad I got through my first NFL game,” Williams said postgame. “Like you said, first play of the game (in Week 1), I was gone for the last eight weeks, and now I’m just got through my first NFL game, I’m gonna give my mom my jersey. I just feel so happy, like, blessed that I was able to be out there and play football again.”

Sean McVay not sure if C Brian Allen (thumb, knee) will go Sunday. If not, Coleman Shelton slides over. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 16, 2022

Latest data on LA Rams confirms what we’ve suspected (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams offense right now is epically bad. The Rams’ offense is the group that is responsible for putting points on the scoreboard. In nine games, this offense has scored just 148 points. In 2021, the Rams had already scored 179 points in six games. So what happened?

Of course, the simple answer is offensive line injuries. That’s an easy, no-analysis-necessary type of response that gets everyone nodding in an instant consensus that ends any good discussion. But is that truly the Alpha-to-Omega response? If the offensive line is the real cause, why are the LA Rams passing so often when they shouldn’t be? The rule of thumb is that it is easier for an offensive line to run-block than to pass-block.”

Saints to start Andy Dalton vs. Rams on Sunday (RamsWire)

“There was some question about which quarterback the Rams will face on Sunday against the Saints, but head coach Dennis Allen cleared that up on Wednesday. He told reporters that the Saints will roll with Andy Dalton again, opting not to make the switch back to Jameis Winston.

Dalton has started seven games, leading the Saints to a 2-5 record with 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. New Orleans is just 1-4 in its last five games with Dalton as the starter, most recently losing to the Steelers on Sunday, 20-10.”