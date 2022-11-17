NFL Week 11 Picks: Will Matthew Stafford’s return save the Rams against the Saints?

The Los Angeles Rams head to the Big Easy for a showdown against the 3-point home favorite New Orleans Saints. After missing last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, Matthew Stafford is expected to return to the starting lineup after registering a full practice earlier this week.

He’ll likely find it difficult moving the chains, due to his favorite target wide receiver Cooper Kupp landing on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 10. DraftKings Sportsbook has rightfully given this game the second lowest over/under at 38.5 points, with offense being at a premium.

Fresh off winning the game of the year against the Buffalo Bills, the Minnesota Vikings return to U.S. Bank Stadium as 1.5-point home underdogs to the Dallas Cowboys. Two explosive offenses have led to odds makers granting this matchup with one of the highest over/unders of the week at 47.5-points.

The marquee matchup in this contest will be Vikings’ Justin Jefferson against Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs. Last year, Dallas held Jefferson to his worst game of the season, limiting the stud wide receiver to two catches on four targets for 21 yards. Diggs only allowed one catch for three yards in coverage against Jefferson.

If the Dallas defense can come close to that kind of performance against one of the best receivers in the league, the Cowboys will be in good shape to potentially defeat the red hot Vikings.

