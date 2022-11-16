The Los Angeles Rams expect Matthew Stafford to return to start at quarterback on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, according to head coach Sean McVay. Entered into the concussion protocol last Tuesday, Stafford has yet to come out of protocol. But McVay says he expects Stafford to be cleared to play in Week 11 against the Saints.

With it looking likely for left guard David Edwards to also return, giving the Rams four of their five Week 1 starters on the offensive line, L.A. could be returning somewhat back to normal.

Sean McVay said he expects Matthew Stafford is still in concussion protocol but he expects he will be cleared and play on Sunday against the Saints. — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) November 16, 2022

The big difference, of course, is the loss of Cooper Kupp, expected to miss at least a month after undergoing surgery on his right ankle.

But the Rams did also get Van Jefferson back two weeks ago, so there’s at least a little bit of value added back to the receivers room. Stafford will need Allen Robinson, Jefferson, and potentially Lance McCutcheon or Tutu Atwell to help fill the void left by Kupp’s injury. The Saints defense is 25th in points allowed, 31st in turnovers forced, 22nd in rushing yards allowed, but top-10 against the pass.

They have 28 sacks in 10 games.

The Rams will need to do their best to protect Matthew Stafford this week to help assure L.A. a little bit more time with their starting quarterback—and his health, safety—over the rest of the season.