Week 11 QB Power Rankings: What’s wrong with Josh Allen?

Over the last couple of weeks, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s level of play has fallen off. He’s throws three touchdowns to six interceptions over the last three games which has cost the Bills back-to-back losses. His 10 interceptions lead the NFL.

With Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa playing at a high level, Allen has fallen back in the MVP conversation. With the season past the halfway-point, there’s still plenty of time for Allen to turn it around.

Here are my QB Power Rankings heading into Week 11.

Tier 1

1. Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins (Last Week: 1)

Since returning from his concussion, Tua has been playing at a MVP level. He leads the NFL in most major categories which puts him in front of the pack for the second consecutive week. Since Week 8, Tua has thrown nine touchdowns to zero interceptions for 969 yards.

Tua has been on a roll pic.twitter.com/saz7Fc4MGz — PFF (@PFF) November 16, 2022

2. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs (Last Week: 2)

For the fourth straight game, Mahomes threw an interception. The Chiefs lost the turnover battle to the Jaguars with a minus three differential. Prior to Sunday, teams were 0-22 this season when losing the turnover battle by that margin. With Mahomes, the Chiefs are able to overcome that, but that might not be the case come playoff time.

3. Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks (Last Week: 3)

Smith had an unfortunate turnover late in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. However, he still showed why he’s a top-3 quarterback this season. Smith made some unbelievable throws and is a leader for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

4. Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 5)

On Monday night, Hurts threw his first interception in five games. It would have been really interesting to see what the Eagles quarterback could do with 1:30 left on the clock late in the fourth quarter. However, a questionable roughing the passer called took away that opportunity.

5. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills (Last Week: 4)

To put it simply, Allen hasn’t played well over the last two games. While some of that is injury, he’s simply being reckless with the football. He leads the NFL in turnovers this season and the Bills’ losses are much to do with those turnovers. Allen is pressing too hard and it’s costing his team. The question is, can he turn it around?

6. Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens (Last Week: 6)

The Ravens were on a bye last week which should give them some time to get healthy. While Bateman is out for the year, Mark Andrews will have a shot to return which should help Jackson in the passing game.

7. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals (Last Week: 7)

Burrow has been up and down this season. The team’s investment in the offensive line hasn’t paid off which has hurt Burrow at times. In two weeks, the Bengals will face off against the Chiefs in a re-match of the AFC Championship Game.

8. Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last Week: 8)

Over the last two weeks, Brady and the Buccaneers have turned it around. Brady should stick to quarterback as wide receiver clearly isn’t a fit for him. However, throwing the ball, the Buccaneers quarterback threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns in Germany.

Prob not a good idea to let a 45 year old man play WR pic.twitter.com/IWd2cZt4CC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 13, 2022

Tier 2

9. Jimmy Garoppolo - San Francisco 49ers (Last Week: 9)

Garoppolo has attacked downfield with much more confidence this season and that’s helped improve his play. As it stands, he’s playing at a top-10 level. Garoppolo has doubled his big-time throw percentage and already matched his 2021 big-time throws total. He’s anticipating well and has the 49ers as serious contenders in the NFC.

Jimmy Garoppolo ranks this season



Rank

Passer Rating 100.0 6th

Yards/Att 8.11 3rd

Pass-TD 11-4 8th

Comp pct 66.8% 8th



Jimmy G just keeps getting the job done pic.twitter.com/tAomgTA8LT — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 14, 2022

10. Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings (Last Week: 12)

There have been doubts on what Cousins is capable of and those were on full display through the first three quarters of the game against the Bills. However, Cousins turned it around in the fourth quarter. The Vikings play the Cowboys on Sunday which will be another opportunity for Cousins to show that he’s not going to hold this Vikings team back.

11. Daniel Jones - New York Giants (Last Week: 14)

It was against the Houston Texans, but Jones had a good bounce-back performance. The Giants quarterback finished with a perfect passer rating to go with 197 yards and two touchdowns. In two weeks, the Giants will have a big game against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

12. Jared Goff - Detroit Lions (Last Week: 15)

The Lions defense is the worst unit in the NFL and that was the case again on Sunday. Still, Goff kept the Lions in the game and kept answering the bell when it seemed like the Bears would take control. He lacks a true outside wide receiver and run game and yet is playing at a high level.

13. Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 10)

Prescott didn’t play well on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. He threw two interceptions and only completed 58.7 percent of his passes. For the first time in franchise history, the Cowboys blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. Prescott can be a top-10 quarterback, but he needs to be able to win these types of games.

.@mspears96 reacts to @stephenasmith calling Dak Prescott the Cowboys' weakest link



"How in the hell do you watch that game and say Dak Prescott was the weak link ... when we watch this secondary absolutely get HIBACHI COOKED!" pic.twitter.com/BgywCq4SWP — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 15, 2022

14. Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers (Last Week: 11)

Herbert has fallen off over the last few weeks. Over the last four weeks, he’s thrown for four touchdowns to go with four interceptions and has eclipsed the 250 yard mark just once. The Chargers sit at 5-4, but will need Herbert to raise his level if they’re going to make the postseason.

15. Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers (Last Week: 18)

For possibly the first time this season, Rodgers looked to be in a rhythm with his wide receivers. He threw three touchdowns to Christian Watson and completed 70 percent of his passes for the first time since Week 3.

16. Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars (Last Week: 16)

There’s been a lot of ups-and-downs for Lawrence this season and that was the case again on Sunday against the Chiefs. He steadily improving and for the Jaguars this season, that’s all that matters.

Trevor Lawrence with three straight pretty, pretty, pretty good throws before halftime pic.twitter.com/KhGryQ7TZh — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 15, 2022

Tier 3

17. Derek Carr - Las Vegas Raiders (Last Week: 17)

18: Justin Fields - Chicago Bears (Last Week: 24)

19. Jacoby Brissett - Cleveland Browns (Last Week: 13)

20. Ryan Tannehill - Tennessee Titans (Last Week: 20)

21. Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams (Last Week: 21)

22. Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals (Last Week: 22)

23. Marcus Mariota - Atlanta Falcons (Last Week: 19)

24. Matt Ryan - Indianapolis Colts (Last Week: NR)

Ryan played one of his better games of the year on Sunday against the Raiders. He took the starting position back from Sam Ehlinger and helped Jeff Saturday get his first win as a head coach. With a re-energized offensive line, we’ll see if Ryan can continue.

Tier 4

25. Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh Steelers (Last Week: 25)

26. Taylor Heinicke - Washington Commanders (Last Week: 28)

27: Zach Wilson - New York Jets (Last Week: 27)

28. Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos (Last Week: 26)

29. Andy Dalton - New Orleans Saints (Last Week: 23)

30. Mac Jones - New England Patriots (Last Week: 29)

31: Davis Mills - Houston Texans (Last Week: 30)

32. Baker Mayfield - Carolina Panthers (Last Week: NR)

Taylor Heinicke might have just stolen the starting job from Carson Wentz. Led by a strong running game, Heinicke helped the Commanders upset the Eagles on the road. It’s hard not to root for the Commanders quarterback as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion. He threw for 211 yards on Monday Night and played good situational football down the stretch.