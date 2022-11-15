Former Rams QB Luis Perez drafted into XFL ... Again

The L.A. Rams signed Luis Perez as an undrafted free agent in 2018, eventually making a brief appearance on the practice squad after being waived at final cuts. Perez made stops in the AAF, the XFL, and the USFL in the next four years, as well as brief periods with the Eagles and Lions, before eventually making his way back to the Rams this year. Perez spent almost a month on the roster, as the team needed more reinforcements in case Matthew Stafford couldn’t practice or if they needed a preseason quarterback, but he was released again on August 16.

Now Perez is back in the XFL. Perez was the second quarterback chosen by the Vegas Vipers, joining Jalan McClendon.

Welcome back to the XFL, Luis!

Vegas selects Luis Perez . pic.twitter.com/1K8HdP6g4B — Vegas Vipers (@XFLVipers) November 15, 2022

Perez made three appearances with the New York Guardians for the XFL in 2020, prior to operations being shutdown temporarily during the pandemic. He went 38-of-61 for 418 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Perez played in nine USFL games with the New Jersey Generals this year and he threw the first touchdown pass in the history of the league; Perez finished with nine touchdowns and one interception. But then Perez threw two picks in a USFL playoff loss.

He’s now back in the XFL. Given how their season is going in the NFL, do the Rams know he’s available?