The Los Angeles Rams offense in 2021 averaged 27.0 points per game. Through 10 games in 2022, the Rams are only averaging 16.4 points per game. A lot of the production has come through Cooper Kupp. But after his 4th quarter injury against the Cardinals this week, Sean McVay will be looking for one of his wide receivers to step up. Will Allen Robinson finally come through on his free agency signing? Or will Tutu Atwell see the field? Perhaps, the answer lies with Van Jefferson after his 4th quarter sample size.

In order to gain a sense of the performance of the roster and its direction, Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded out all the players from the Week 10 contest. Using the PFF grades and the eye test of watching the game, I will provide a weekly evaluation/grades.

Weekly Grade: Grade for that respective week

Season Grade: Grade for the position over the course of the season

Trend: Direction of the position group from last week to this week

*Denotes a player ranked in the Top 3 at the position*

QB

Matthew Stafford: 62.8 (INA), John Wolford: 45.0, Bryce Perkins: 50.4

The Rams got a taste of what the offense looks like without Matthew Stafford under center. It wasn’t pretty. John Wolford threw for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Wake Forest alum was largely inaccurate, not to a surprise for having only one regular season start and one playoff start in his four-year career with the Rams. Bryce Perkins spelled Wolford on a few plays, but it was clear that Sean McVay did not trust Perkins to throw, and rightfully so. While Perkins may add some value with his legs, his ability as a pocket passer in the NFL is non-existent. Even then, Perkins ran three times for a total of four yards.

Wow how impressive Bryce Perkins, a qb draw for -4 yards. Now I understand why all of Rams Twitter is calling for you to start over Stafford. What a beast — Greatest~Show~On~Surf (@J_squirrelz) November 13, 2022

Week 10 Grade: F, Season Grade: D-, Trend: Moderate Downward

RBs

Cam Akers: 62.3 (+4.5), Darrell Henderson: 57.8 (-0.4), Kyren Williams: 57.6, Malcolm Brown: 55.4 (PS), Ronnie Rivers: 64.5 (DNP)

First off, Sean McVay did not run the ball nearly enough. Cam Akers had a few runs that were more inspiring than what he has shown this entire season. But I think the late entry of Kyren Williams will be the norm moving forward. Williams had one carry for nine yards. It was his pass catching ability that may excite Rams fans for next year. KW caught three passes for 30 yards, using his twitchy ability for extra yards in limited space.

All of Kyren Williams snaps from yesterdays game pic.twitter.com/dizEyzQ2Ct — Fantasy Football Degenerates (@ffd_podcast) November 14, 2022

Week 10 Grade: D, Season Grade: D, Trend: Slight Downward

WRs

Cooper Kupp: 86.3 (-2.0), Allen Robinson II: 64.6 (+1.0), Van Jefferson: 53.1 (+9.1), Tutu Atwell: 67.8 (INA), Bennett Skowronek: 53.8 (-1.6), Brandon Powell: 67.4 (-2.3), Lance McCutcheon: 59.3 (DNP)

You can imagine it’s a difficult day when Cooper Kupp is limited to three receptions for negative one yards AND he suffers a significant injury.

#RamsHouse WR Cooper Kupp confirmed high-ankle sprain. RTP typically 4-6 weeks. Could also last 12 weeks or require surgery. https://t.co/SaSA6LtvjR — Mario Pilato (@PFF_Mario) November 15, 2022

With the Rams season all but lost, it may be for the better that Sean McVay figures out how to scheme the offense in a way that is more dynamic - including the likes of Kyren Williams, Allen Robinson, and Van Jefferson.

The next nine games will reveal a lot about the Rams playmakers moving forward. Will Allen Robinson be around for Year 2? Is Van Jefferson capable of being more than a WR3? Can Tutu Atwell be of impact on the game day roster? If you are Les Snead and Sean McVay, you need to get answers.

Week 10 Grade: F, Season Grade: C-, Trend: Moderate Downward

TEs

Tyler Higbee: 58.8 (+1.0), Brycen Hopkins: 48.3 (-4.0), Kendall Blanton: 70.1 (PS)

I kept hoping that we might see Tyler Higbee grow in this offense after his last few games in 2021. Unfortunately, it’s been an up and down year for the tight end. He could be playing for his 2023 contract year in Los Angeles…

Right now, I don’t see creating an impact that is substantial. He’s been below average to average as a blocker and in the passing game he has only been a checkdown option in the flat. Can’t Brycen Hopkins do that?

Week 10 Grade: C+, Season Grade: D+, Trend: Slight Upward

OL

Alaric Jackson: 64.1 (INA), David Edwards: 58.2 (IR), Brian Allen: 64.5 (-2.1), Coleman Shelton: 50.0 (+0.1), Rob Havenstein: 68.4 (+0.1), Chandler Brewer: 70.8 (-4.2), Bobby Evans: 33.3 (DNP), Jeremiah Kolone: 36.1 (INA), Oday Aboushi: 56.6 (DNP), Ty Nsekhe: 61.6 (+6.6), Joe Noteboom: 67.0 (IR), Tremayne Anchrum: 60.0 (IR)

Sean McVay rolled out his ninth different offensive line combination in nine games. The Rams used their third string left tackle and fourth string right guard. The results were all too similar. LA could not run the ball and pass protection was spotty. Chandler Brewer squared off with JJ Watt for the majority of the afternoon and the Cardinal had the upper hand throughout.

#Rams currently 32nd in yards per play this season. They were 5th last season.



Obviously plenty of issues, but offensive line play perhaps the biggest one. They checked in dead last in @BrandonThornNFL brand new Midseason OL rankings. https://t.co/1P1IRGTYoG pic.twitter.com/ZRgMAAznI7 — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) November 11, 2022

Week 10 Grade: D-, Season Grade: D-, Trend: Very Slight Upward

HC (Sean McVay)

I’ll be very intrigued to see how Sean McVay responds this offseason to the 2022 season. Will he overhaul the offensive line and attempt to draft playmakers at wide receiver and running back?

If this ends up being Sean McVay’s first losing season, it will be - and I cannot stress this enough - his FIRST losing season.



Some of y’all need perspective. — Robert Finn (@robertfinnisme) November 14, 2022

After the Rams Super Bowl loss in the 2018 season, his squad struggled in 2019 with a 9-7 record. But in 2020, McVay returned LA to the playoffs and won in the wild card round.

Sean McVay is easily fueled by his work. I can’t imagine him being content at home after the conclusion of this year.

Week 10 Grade: D-, Season Grade: D, Trend: Neutral

