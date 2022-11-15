Random Ramsdom: Update on Cooper Kupp’s ankle

Rams WR Cooper Kupp suffered high ankle sprain, X-rays were negative (RamsWire)

“Cooper Kupp avoided a devastating injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but he’ll still miss some time. According to Adam Schefter, Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain, which is usually a multi-week injury.

Schefter didn’t say how long Kupp will be out, but he did say a source told him it “doesn’t sound good” – which is essentially what Sean McVay said after the game.”

‘It’ll Be Tough’: Rams WR Van Jefferson on Mindset After Cooper Kupp Injury (SportsIllustrated)

“Jefferson didn’t hide the fact that things won’t be easy for the Rams without their best player, but he’s making sure to keep a steady-headed approach as one of the leaders in the receiving room.

“It’ll be tough,” Jefferson said Monday. “Praying for healing and praying for everything to be the best for him, but if we are without him we just got to step up for him and make the plays.”

Following up here, Kupp’s initial X-rays were negative so more likely looking at a high ankle sprain instead of serious fracture or break (and subsequent multi-month recovery into offseason and spring workouts).

Kupp will miss time; what is still being determined is how much. https://t.co/XBbO00Xfi6 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 15, 2022

Rams should consider claiming RB Eno Benjamin off waivers (RamsWire)

“The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and less than 24 hours later, they made a surprising roster move that should pique the interest of the Rams. With the Cardinals leaning on James Conner in the run game, they released Eno Benjamin on Monday, meaning teams will have an opportunity to claim him off waivers before he’s an unrestricted free agent.

The Rams have been desperately seeking a spark in the run game this season. Los Angeles has deployed a multitude of combinations at running back to no avail, which includes the likes of Darrell Henderson Jr., Cam Akers, Malcolm Brown, Ronnie Rivers, and Kyren Williams.”