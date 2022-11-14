Are the Eagles going to come back to land this year?

In the offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles had worse Super Bowl odds than the likes of the Packers, Bucs, Rams, Broncos, Chargers, Bengals, Bills, 49ers, Cowboys, Ravens, and Colts.

Yes, the Colts.

Who's the value play to win Super Bowl LVII right now?



Bills +600

Buccaneers +700

Packers +1000

Chiefs +1000

Rams +1100

Chargers +1400

Broncos +1600

49ers +1600

Cowboys +1800

Ravens +2200

Bengals +2200

Colts +2200

Eagles +2500

Browns +2800@BovadaOfficial — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) July 21, 2022

The NFC East may have been the toughest division to predict (or so we thought out in the safe and predictable NFC West) but it didn’t seem as many could see “Super Bowl” written on Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia stumbled to a 3-6 record last season, Sirianni’s first as a head coach. Then rebounded to win six of their next seven games and reach the playoffs at 9-8.

Hurts wasn’t even that explosive during that period of time. In his last seven games, Hurts had six touchdowns and seven interceptions as a passer, rushing for 329 yards with five touchdowns and one lost fumble.

How things have changed. Or maybe, how A.J. Brown has changed things.

The 8-0 Eagles are set to face the 4-5 Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, led by Hurts (12 TD, 2 INT, 107.8 passer rating, 326 rushing yards and six touchdowns) and Brown (43 catches for 718 yards), recently cited by ESPN as their top-ranked receiver in 2022.

AJ Brown and the Eagles are rockin some new shirts



Greenfellas pic.twitter.com/3RJjkzWn16 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 15, 2022

The Eagles rank second in scoring offense, third in scoring defense, and six of their eight victories have come by at least eight points. Will Philadelphia earn the NFC’s number one seed? The Eagles remaining schedule after tonight’s game against Washington at home: at Colts, vs Packers, vs Titans, at Giants, at Bears, at Cowboys, Saints, then a home game against the Giants.

With New York and Dallas not far behind in the standings, the Eagles will never every win they can get. Could Philadelphia go 15-2 or better? Or is there going to be a return to land?

Talk about Eagles-Commanders in the comments below and tell me what you think. Are the Eagles for real?