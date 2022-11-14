From the Podium: Sean McVay, John Wolford and Bobby Wagner react to Rams’ 27-17 loss to Cardinals

“Defensively, I think we can create turnovers, and I think we can score on defense.” – Wagner”

“Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but he appears to have avoided the “worst-case scenario,” per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

Kupp’s right leg got rolled up on after he jumped to try to make a catch near the sideline in the second half. He’s expected to undergo more testing in the coming days, per Rodrigue.”

It’s a tough break for Kupp, who is in the midst of a solid season despite the Rams’ struggles. He entered Sunday’s game with 72 catches for 813 yards and six touchdowns in eight games.

If Kupp is sidelined for an extended period of time, the Rams could be in trouble. No other receiver is even close to producing like the superstar has this season.”

Jalen Ramsey wore cleats to honor the late rapper Takeoff

“It’s gone from bad to worse for the Los Angeles Rams this season. Coming into Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, they were 3-5 and in desperate need of a win to snap their two-game losing streak.

They did the opposite, losing to the Cardinals and falling to 3-6 on the year. There’s still an outside chance at the playoffs if they go on a run, but the Rams don’t look like a postseason team.

They got off to a promising start, too, despite being without Matthew Stafford. John Wolford led a 14-play drive that spanned 57 yards and ended with a field goal, putting the Rams up 3-0. From there, the Cardinals scored 17 unanswered points to take a 17-3 lead and eventually went up 24-10 in the fourth quarter.

It was another ugly showing from the offense, and not strictly because Wolford was at quarterback. There was just no cohesion or consistency at all.

Final score: Cardinals 27, Rams 17”

“Kupp had jumped up to catch a throw from Rams backup quarterback John Wolford, and landed awkwardly, with his right ankle getting rolled up on. Kupp laid on the ground for a few minutes before being helped up, and Kupp hopped to the sideline bench without putting weight on it.

He later was able to make his way to the locker room under his own power, but with a clear limp on the right side. Kupp did not return to the game, and the Rams fell to last place in the NFC West with a 3-6 overall record and a 1-3 mark in the division.

In his post-game press conference, head coach Sean McVay expressed concern for Kupp’s injury, saying that while he’ll talk with the medical staff later to learn more, initial reports were not positive.

“I don’t have anything right now,” McVay told reporters. “I just know it didn’t look good, it didn’t sound good.”

“As a team, the Rams would amass just 256 total yards, including just 66 on the ground, with two turnovers.

To make things even worse, with star Kyler Murray out with a hamstring injury, the Rams’ defense was also dismantled by the Cardinals’ backup quarterback, Colt McCoy, who completed 26 of 38 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown.

Following the devastating loss, the Rams must now take a serious look toward the future, with the season all but lost, and the playoffs seeming like a distant reach at best.

They will attempt to pick up the pieces next week, in the Super Dome against the 3-7 New Orleans Saints.”

“Grade: C-”

“The Rams have struggled all season and this week was no different. They had backup John Wolford in for Matthew Stafford who was out with a concussion and the lack of experience was clear. With Wolford running the show, the Rams (3-6) could barely move the ball and when you add in the fact that Cooper Kupp got injured, it was a hopeless day for a Rams team that now feels like it’s in the middle of a hopeless season.”

“Week 10 of the NFL delivered us the game of the year between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. The mid-November matchup in Buffalo had it all with awkward plays, insane blunders, and incredible wide receiver play from Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs. Two of the NFL’s best teams delivered in a wild game that will be discussed throughout the week.

The Sunday slate saw some interesting developments as the second half of the season is underway — a perfect time for overreactions and reality checks from the Sunday afternoon slate of games.”

“No one was mistaking the Texans for a playoff contender entering the 2022 season, but it was also difficult to envision a world in which they would somehow be worse than their 4-13 record in 2021.

But, the Texans are entering the second half of their season and look about as rudderless as they did in 2022. With serious questions about their quarterback, the losses could bode well for their hopes at a top passer in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Should Houston finish in the top spot, they’ll have options for passer of the future. Whether that’s Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis remains to be seen.

It’s not just the quarterbacks that teams are in on. Alabama’s Will Anderson is a safe bet to land as the top player selected, and if not, at minimum the top three. Clemson’s Myles Murphy, Alabama’s Jordan Battle and Oregon’s Noah Sewell all headline a potentially defense-heavy first round.”